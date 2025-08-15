Home / India News / Legal action only solution to retrieve states' powers: TN CM Stalin

Legal action only solution to retrieve states' powers: TN CM Stalin

In his Independence Day address, Stalin said that a state government always struggling to get its rightful funds from the Centre does not augur well for federalism

MK Stalin, Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
While states need additional powers, their powers in matters such as education are usurped, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged on Friday and batted for legal action to retrieve powers.

In his Independence Day address, Stalin said that a state government always struggling to get its rightful funds from the Centre does not augur well for federalism.

To retrieve states' role and powers, legal action is the only solution, he said adding the time has arrived to take preliminary steps to take forward legal action to retrieve states' powers.

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

