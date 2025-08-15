Rahul Gandhi, Kharge extend greetings to nation on 79th Independence Day

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi extended heartfelt greetings to all citizens on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, paying tribute to the country's freedom fighters.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged people to honour the legacy of the national movement by continuing the struggle for constitutional rights, social justice, economic empowerment, and national unity.

"Heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all countrymen on Independence Day. We pay humble tribute to the countless great freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifices and invaluable contributions to the national movement. This day is significant because we, the people of India, are now fighting for our rights, the protection of constitutional institutions, social justice, economic empowerment, and brotherhood. Let us come together to carry this struggle forward and resolve to protect the interests of every Indian. Jai Hind," the post added on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted that independence is a resolve to build a nation rooted in truth, equality, and brotherhood. He said, "Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all countrymen. This freedom, achieved through the sacrifices of great freedom fighters, is a resolve to build an India where justice rests on the foundation of truth and equality, and every heart is filled with respect and brotherhood. It is the duty of all of us to protect the pride and honor of this precious heritage. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!" Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera noted that freedom is the product of the collective efforts of ancestors, emphasizing that it is the responsibility of every citizen to safeguard the values, dreams, and purposes of independence. "Our freedom is the shared victory of our ancestors' collective struggle. If, due to our ignorance or carelessness, any harm comes to it, we will be guilty before our ancestors. Strengthening and sustaining freedom means ensuring that its purposes, dreams, and values are neither broken nor plundered. Victory to India," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day. Today's address marked Prime Minister Modi's 12th Independence Day address. PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services. The Prime Minister was also received by the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totalling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the inter-services guard of honour. For the first time, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India on the evening of Independence Day celebrations to promote patriotic fervour among citizens and to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor.