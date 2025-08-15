Home / India News / Maharashtra prominent in Indian's unstoppable growth story: CM Fadnavis

The state is working extensively to develop education and human resources, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday called the state a prominent participant in the country's unstoppable growth story and said it is taking concrete steps towards achieving its goals.

In his address after hoisting the tricolour at Mantralaya, the state secretariat, on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Fadnavis paid tributes to the freedom fighters, martyrs of the independence movement and the soldiers guarding the country's borders.

Our security forces showed the world the country's prowess during Operation Sindoor by destroying terrorist and military targets in Pakistan. The world came to know what New India is, he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing and has risen from 11th position to become the world's 4th largest economy, he said.

No one can stop India's development. It has now also set its foot in space, he said, adding that Maharashtra is a prominent participant in the country's unstoppable growth story.

Fadnavis said the Atmanirbhar Bharat' slogan is very important and people must work together to make it a success.

The use of swadeshi' (indigenously produced) is also important. Maharashtra is making a good contribution towards Viksit Bharat. Maharashtra gets 40 per cent of the total FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) coming into the country, he said.

Maharashtra has achieved numero uno position in manufacturing, exports, and start-ups. The state is working extensively to develop education and human resources, he said.

For five years, the state has been providing free electricity to farmers. The state is doing good work to develop solar and green energy, he said.

Fadnavis said his government is developing AI (artificial intelligence) in agriculture and is on course to achieve the goal of making the Gadchiroli district Naxal-free.

Gadchiroli will be the new steel hub of the country in the coming decade, he asserted.

Fadnavis said his government has given priority to infrastructure development, including the construction of new airports and ports, as well as upgrading the existing ones. Maharashtra is the biggest participant in the country's development path, he said.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis hoisted the national flag at Varsha', his official residence and later at the Bombay High Court in south Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

