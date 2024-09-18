Legal notice served to Diljit Dosanjh's tour organisers over ticket sales

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has been served a legal notice regarding the ticket sales for his upcoming ‘Dil-Luminati’ concert in Delhi.

The Indian leg of the tour is set to start on October 26 this year with fans in Delhi eagerly anticipating the event. However, frustration quickly spread on social media after pre-sale tickets, released on September 12, sold out in minutes, leaving many disappointed. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Legal notice against Diljit Dosanjh

According to the Free Press Journal, a law student named Riddhima Kapoor from Delhi has issued a legal notice to the concert’s organisers after being unable to purchase a ticket. The notice alleges the organisers had announced the sale window would open at 1 pm on September 12. However, tickets reportedly became available at 12.59 pm, and within minutes, all passes were sold out, leaving many fans, including Kapoor, ticketless.

Riddhima accused the organisers of engaging in unfair practices during the ticket sale. She mentioned specifically applying for an HDFC Credit Card to take advantage of early-bird ticket access but was denied the opportunity due to the early closure of the booking window.

The legal notice also alleged potential manipulation and ticket scalping practices, suggesting that organisers may have artificially inflated demand and prices. According to Kapoor, such actions fall under unfair trade practices defined by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Delhi Police warn against ticket scams

In the midst of the controversy, Delhi Police issued a public warning against fraudulent ticket sales for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert. Using lyrics from Dosanjh’s popular song ‘Born to Shine’, Delhi Police released a video cautioning fans to be wary of online scams.

Diljit’s tour to continue across India

Following the Delhi performance, Diljit is scheduled to perform in several other cities, including Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Indore, as part of his Dil-Luminati India tour.

Record-breaking ticket sales for Dil-luminati tour

Despite the controversy, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour pre-sales have broken records in India. In just 15 minutes, 100,000 tickets were sold, with the early bird tickets disappearing in just two minutes after the booking window opened at 12 pm. HDFC Credit Card holders enjoyed a 48-hour exclusive pre-sale, with tickets priced at Rs 1,499 for Silver (seated) and Rs 3,999 for Gold (standing) categories, which were quickly snapped up due to limited availability.