Home / India News / Leh admin bans fake news on social media; mobile internet services restored

Leh admin bans fake news on social media; mobile internet services restored

Leh District Magistrate (DM) Romil Singh Donk said the order to prohibit fake news, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), would remain in force for two months

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew
Mobile internet services were restored in Leh district on Thursday night after remaining suspended for over a fortnight following widespread violence on September 24 (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Leh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Leh district administration has invoked legal provisions to prohibit the spread of misinformation on social media platforms in the district, which had witnessed violence last month.

Mobile internet services were restored in Leh district on Thursday night after remaining suspended for over a fortnight following widespread violence on September 24 which left four persons dead and scores of others injured.

Leh District Magistrate (DM) Romil Singh Donk said the order to prohibit fake news, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), would remain in force for two months.

He said there is sufficient ground for proceeding under the section to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region.

It has been observed that certain individuals/groups are spreading rumours and misinformation through social media platforms, which is likely to disturb law and order, Donk said in the order.

Any person found indulging in the creation, sharing, or forwarding of fake news, messages, rumours, or misinformation shall be liable for "strict legal action" under relevant provisions of law, the order said.

The DM has also directed all social media group administrators to monitor the content being shared in their groups and immediately delete any content found to be fake, misleading, or rumour-mongering.

They shall also turn on 'admin-only' control of WhatsApp groups. This order is issued ex-parte in the interest of public safety and to maintain public order, Donk added.

The mobile internet services had remained suspended in Leh following widespread violence on September 24, which left four persons dead and scores of others injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: India remains committed to Afghanistan's sovereignty, says EAM Jaishankar

Delhi Metro to begin ultrasonic testing of rails, welds to boost safety

Kerala CM Vijayan meets PM Modi, discusses development projects for state

PM Modi calls for making mental health discussions more mainstream

Puthiya Thalaimurai news office in Chennai recieves hoax bomb threat

Topics :LehLadakhFake newsSocial Mediainternet service

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story