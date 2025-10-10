Leh admin bans fake news on social media; mobile internet services restored

The Leh district administration has invoked legal provisions to prohibit the spread of misinformation on social media platforms in the district, which had witnessed violence last month.
Leh District Magistrate (DM) Romil Singh Donk said the order to prohibit fake news, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), would remain in force for two months.
He said there is sufficient ground for proceeding under the section to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region.
It has been observed that certain individuals/groups are spreading rumours and misinformation through social media platforms, which is likely to disturb law and order, Donk said in the order.
Any person found indulging in the creation, sharing, or forwarding of fake news, messages, rumours, or misinformation shall be liable for "strict legal action" under relevant provisions of law, the order said.
The DM has also directed all social media group administrators to monitor the content being shared in their groups and immediately delete any content found to be fake, misleading, or rumour-mongering.
They shall also turn on 'admin-only' control of WhatsApp groups. This order is issued ex-parte in the interest of public safety and to maintain public order, Donk added.
The mobile internet services had remained suspended in Leh following widespread violence on September 24, which left four persons dead and scores of others injured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
