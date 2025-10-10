Kerala CM Vijayan meets PM Modi, discusses development projects for state

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan requested PM Modi to release the NDRF grant for Wayanad landslide reconstruction and also urged immediate approval for establishing AIIMS at Kinaloor, Kozhikode.

"Called on the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and requested the urgent release of the full Rs 2,221.03 crore NDRF grant for #Wayanad landslide reconstruction. Also urged immediate approval for establishing AIIMS at Kinaloor, Kozhikode, and sought relief from the punitive cuts imposed on Kerala's borrowing limits. Submitted a detailed memorandum outlining these concerns," he said in a post on X.

This comes as part of the Kerala CM's visit to New Delhi. On Thursday, Vijayan met with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted a memorandum on Kerala's fiscal situation. Kerala CM urged the central government to ease borrowing constraints and address GST-related revenue losses to ensure uninterrupted welfare and development initiatives. Vijayan met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted a memorandum outlining key proposals to strengthen Kerala's internal security and development. "Held discussions with the Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji and submitted a memorandum outlining key proposals to strengthen Kerala's internal security and development. Highlighted the need for enhanced coastal security, women's safety, forensic infrastructure, and modernisation of emergency services. Also requested a review of the decision to remove Kannur and Wayanad from the list of LWE-affected districts," he said in a post on X.