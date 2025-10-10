Kerala CM Vijayan meets PM Modi, discusses development projects for state

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday.
CM Pinarayi Vijayan requested PM Modi to release the NDRF grant for Wayanad landslide reconstruction and also urged immediate approval for establishing AIIMS at Kinaloor, Kozhikode.
"Called on the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and requested the urgent release of the full Rs 2,221.03 crore NDRF grant for #Wayanad landslide reconstruction. Also urged immediate approval for establishing AIIMS at Kinaloor, Kozhikode, and sought relief from the punitive cuts imposed on Kerala's borrowing limits. Submitted a detailed memorandum outlining these concerns," he said in a post on X.
This comes as part of the Kerala CM's visit to New Delhi.
On Thursday, Vijayan met with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted a memorandum on Kerala's fiscal situation.
Kerala CM urged the central government to ease borrowing constraints and address GST-related revenue losses to ensure uninterrupted welfare and development initiatives.
Vijayan met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted a memorandum outlining key proposals to strengthen Kerala's internal security and development.
"Held discussions with the Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji and submitted a memorandum outlining key proposals to strengthen Kerala's internal security and development. Highlighted the need for enhanced coastal security, women's safety, forensic infrastructure, and modernisation of emergency services. Also requested a review of the decision to remove Kannur and Wayanad from the list of LWE-affected districts," he said in a post on X.
Vijayan also met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda and submitted a memorandum on key healthcare priorities for Kerala.
"Had a productive meeting with Union Health Minister Shri JP Nadda Ji and submitted a memorandum on key healthcare priorities for Kerala. Reiterated the long-pending demand for AIIMS and proposed a National Institute for Geriatric Care, given Kerala's ageing population and leadership in healthcare," he said in a post on X.
Kerala CM met with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed key infrastructure projects in Kerala.
"Met with the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji, to discuss the urgent need to accelerate key infrastructure projects in Kerala. Submitted a memorandum outlining the steps taken by the State Government to facilitate these works and urged the Centre to expedite the delayed NH-66 project, along with sanctioning other vital corridors essential for Kerala's development," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app