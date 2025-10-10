PM Modi calls for making mental health discussions more mainstream

In his message on World Mental Health Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for creating an environment where conversations around mental health become more mainstream.

The World Mental Health Day serves as a powerful reminder that mental health is a fundamental part of our overall well-being, the PM wrote on X.

"In a fast-paced world, this day underscores the importance of reflecting and extending compassion to others," PM Modi wrote.

"Let us also work collectively to create environments where conversations around mental health become more mainstream. My compliments to all those working in this field and helping others heal and find happiness." The overall objective of World Mental Health Day, the WHO states, is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.