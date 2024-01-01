Home / India News / Leh makes masks compulsory in public places amid surge in Covid cases

Leh makes masks compulsory in public places amid surge in Covid cases

"In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the district, precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19... are hereby ordered to be followed strictly

The order also asked people to maintain social distancing in offices and public places (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Leh/Jammu

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Leh district administration on Monday said wearing masks in public places will be mandatory for people.

Leh recorded 11 COVID-19 cases last week.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the district, precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19... are hereby ordered to be followed strictly.

"People must ensure compulsory wearing of facemasks in offices, workplaces and public places, including public transport," District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) CEO Santosh Sukhadeve said in an official order.

The order also asked people to maintain social distancing in offices and public places.

"The general public shall avoid unnecessary gathering and visiting crowded places. All Heads of departments (HoDs) of Leh district and all sub-divisional magistrates shall ensure the compliance of this order," Sukhadeve said.

The chief medical officer will ensure rigorous surveillance and submit daily status reports on COVID-19 to the DDMA, he said.

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

Will Covid sub-variant JN.1 bring mask mandates? Here's what experts say

Over 2.5 mn vehicles registered in Maharashtra in '23; 7.91% rise in a year

Himachal govt issues notification to grant ST status to Hatti community

Petition filed in SC against new criminal laws passed by Parliament

Gangster Goldy Brar designated terrorist under anti-terror law UAPA: Govt

Odisha's Jagannath temple to open its doors at 1am; details inside

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronavirusLehCoronavirus Testscorona

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story