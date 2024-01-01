Home / India News / Himachal govt issues notification to grant ST status to Hatti community

Members of the community, who reside in 154 panchayats of Sirmaur district, had been demonstrating against the state govt over not implementing the Constitution (ST) Order (Second Amendment) Act, 2023

"I had promised that a notification would be issued in this regard within 24 hours after the clarification is received and the promise stands fulfilled in 10 hours," Sukhu said, adding that he would go to Nahan on January 3 to address members of the community.
Press Trust of India Shimla

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday issued a notification granting Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to the Hatti community of Sirmaur district's Transgiri area.

Members of the community, who reside in 154 panchayats of the area, had been demonstrating against the state government over not implementing the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Act, 2023, and notifying the community as ST.

After a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told a press conference that the state government had sought a clarification from the Centre regarding scheduled castes status among the Hatti community in September last year after the law department raised some objections. "I was in continuous touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

"I had promised that a notification would be issued in this regard within 24 hours after the clarification is received and the promise stands fulfilled in 10 hours," Sukhu said, adding that he would go to Nahan on January 3 to address members of the community.

Following the passage of the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 by Parliament, it was notified by the President on August 4 last year.

The state Cabinet has also decided to start the Phase-2 of the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start-Up Yojna to give loans and encourage people aged between 21 to 45 years to take up businesses related to installation of solar power plants.

The scheme focuses on the installation of solar power plants with capacities ranging from 100 kW to 500 kW, thereby contributing substantially to the state's renewable energy targets, said the chief minister said in a statement issued here.

This will not only provide self-employment opportunities but will also stimulate economic growth amongst the youth in the times to come, it said.

The beneficiary of the scheme will have to pay 10 per cent of the amount as security deposit whereas 70 per cent bank loan will be facilitated by the government. The government will also provide 30 per cent equity.

The Cabinet also approved the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme, which will be held from January 8 to 12 all over the state.

Topics :Himachal pradesh governmentHimachal PradeshScheduled TribesCentre

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

