Leopard spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm, team deployed to capture big cat

A cage has been set up in the area to capture the big cat. (A representative image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
A leopard has been spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm area, a forest department official said on Saturday.

Two trap cages have been set up to capture the big cat, the official added.

According to Subodh Kumar, a beat officer from the forest department (Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary), two teams of the department have been deployed.

"We got a call about a leopard that was spotted at night. With the help of the local police, we conducted a search at 9.30 am and spotted the animal near a farmhouse," Kumar said.

It is a full-grown leopard weighing about 80 to 90 kg, he added. The forest department has set up two trap cages and instructed people not to gather near those, a police official said.

Two video clips of the feline have surfaced on the social media, in which the animal could be seen loitering near a farmhouse. In one of the videos, a policeman is seen running, before the leopard jumped from a wall and ran into the jungle.

At least 40 personnel from the forest department and Delhi Police have been deployed in the area, an official said.

"We are alerting the people in the vicinity to remain alert and careful. Sharing the contact of forest officials to inform in case the leopard is seen by anyone," the official said.

In the evening, the Neb Sarai police station staff made public announcements requesting the people to stay inside their homes.

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

