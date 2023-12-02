Home / India News / 1,052 lost lives in Gujarat due to heart attacks in last 6 months: Minister

1,052 lost lives in Gujarat due to heart attacks in last 6 months: Minister

The Minister further added that the Emergency Service Ambulance (108) is receiving more than 173 cardiac emergency calls every day, in which youth are the biggest victims

Around 80 per cent of the deceased were between 11 to 25 years of age.
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor has said that a total of 1052 people have lost their lives in the state in the last six months due to heart attacks.

"1052 people have lost their lives in Gujarat in the last 6 months due to heart attacks," Dindor said while speaking to the media in Gandhinagar on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The state Education Minister further said that around 80 per cent of the deceased were between 11 to 25 years of age and had no symptoms of obesity.

"Around 80 per cent are aged between 11 to 25 years. There was no obesity among the students and youth who died," Dindor said.

The Minister further added that the Emergency Service Ambulance (108) is receiving more than 173 cardiac emergency calls every day, in which youth are the biggest victims.

Also Read

10 heart attacks within 24 hrs at Garba events in Gujarat; youngest was 17

World Heart Day 2023: Date, theme, importance, celebration, facts

Navratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Early heart attacks and strokes are connected with unhealthy traits: Study

Over 1.3 billion people globally to have diabetes by 2050, finds study

State must side with weaker population in democracy: CJI Chandrachud

Kerala objects to Centre's call to deduct Rs 332 cr from IGST settlement

Congress' performance in assembly polls to affect INDIA bloc's dynamics

NIA conducts raids in four states to bust fake Indian currency note rackets

India elected executive committee member of UN's food standard-setting body

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GujaratHeart attack

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story