Lessons from Wayanad: Goa to impose Rs 1 cr fine for illegal hill cutting

The Goa government plans to amend regulations and impose up to Rs 1 crore as fines for the illegal cutting of hills, said a minister on Monday, firming up protection plans after landslides in Kerala killed scores of people last month.

"In the last six months, no permission was granted to anyone for hill cutting in the state," said Town and Country Planning (TCP) Minister Vishwajit Rane.

Under the proposed amendment, the department plans to curb illegal hill cutting by imposing a fine ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore, depending on the size of the plot.

The government also plans to establish new guidelines that will mandate soil stabilisation reports from engineers for such activities. Rane has been criticised by environmentalists for the construction of buildings on a slope of a hill in Reis Magos village near Panaji. Rane said the permission for the buildings was granted in 2008 and not by him.

Wayanad disaster

The Goa government’s decision comes in the wake of Kerala's Wayanad tragedy in July, where unprecedented landslides, triggered by heavy rains, had resulted in at least 300 deaths.

The hilly district of Wayanad saw massive landslides during the pre-dawn hours on July 29, which cut off at least four villages in the area and resulted in large-scale destruction to houses, shops, and bridges.

Many reasons were cited behind the disaster including unchecked infrastructure growth in the region and negligence on part of the state government. The problem was exacerbated by the troubling phenomenon of climate change, which led to unstable atmospheric conditions resulting in the unprecedented rainfall.

The Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad, where the disaster-hit villages were located, were classified as ecologically sensitive areas by the government appointed panel in 2013. However, the draft recommendations are yet to be notified, according to a report by the ‘Indian Express’ earlier.

(With PTI inputs)