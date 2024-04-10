Home / India News / Let's spread love, kindness: Prez Murmu greets citizens on eve of Eid

This festival marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramzan and gives us the message of love and brotherhood, she said

She said, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, "let us spread the feelings of love, kindness and compassion. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 9:11 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, and said this festival motivates all to lead a peaceful life and work for the prosperity of the society.

This festival marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramzan and gives us the message of love and brotherhood, she said.

"This festival promotes unity, forgiveness and charity. Eid is the occasion to help the poor and deprived people and share our happiness with them. This festival motivates us to lead a peaceful life and work for prosperity of the society," Murmu said.

She said, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, "let us spread the feelings of love, kindness and compassion.

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

