Life Insurance Corp sells 2.02% stake in Tata Power for Rs 2,888 crore

The shares were sold between June 20, 2024, and November 11, 2024, at an average price of Rs 446.402 apiece through an open market sale

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 7:41 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Tuesday said it has sold more than 2.02 per cent stake in Tata Power Company for about Rs 2,888 crore and reduced its holding in the company to 3.88 per cent.

In a regulatory filing, LIC said the insurance behemoth has decreased its shareholding in Tata Power Company Ltd from 18,87,06,367 to 12,39,91,097, that is, 5.906 per cent to 3.881 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company.

The shares were sold between June 20, 2024, and November 11, 2024, at an average price of Rs 446.402 apiece through an open market sale.

At this price, LIC sold over 6.47 crore shares, or a 2.025 per cent stake, for Rs 2,888 crore.

Shares of LIC closed at Rs 921.45 apiece, up 0.32 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

