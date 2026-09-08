Light rain likely in Delhi as IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in 9 states

Delhi residents woke up to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, as temperatures remained comparatively lower, offering some respite from the summer heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rainfall towards the afternoon or evening, accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, heavy rains had lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, bringing relief from humid weather and bringing down temperatures.

All India weather forecast

Rainfall activity is likely to remain active across several parts of India on Tuesday, with the IMD forecasting heavy rain at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim.