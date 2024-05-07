Lights, camera, no action: Theatres cut down shows as films perform poorly

The absence of an engaging film selection and the poor box office performance of recent big-budget releases such as Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan have prompted multiplexes and single-screen theatres to reduce the number of screenings or temporarily close certain screens.

According to trade analysts' assessments, multiplexes with five to six auditoriums are limiting screenings to two or three, while certain single-screen theatres are temporarily suspending operations due to slow business and high operational costs, stated a report in *The Economic Times* (ET).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The report quoted Manoj Desai, executive director of the Mumbai-based G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir movie hall, as saying, "Shows are being cancelled. It is not just about the general elections, the heat wave, or competition from streaming platforms. Filmmakers are making bad films. And viewers are not interested in them."

He noted that in the past when Hindi films failed to draw audiences, South Indian films dubbed in Hindi helped sustain theatre revenues. However, presently, there are no dubbed South Indian films to rely on, he added.

Reports show that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was produced on a budget of Rs 350 crore and has collected Rs 48.50 crore so far. Maidaan, made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, has collected Rs 40 crore.