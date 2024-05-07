LIVE news: Supreme Court begins hearing Delhi CM Kejriwal's interim bail plea

The Supreme Court has begun hearing jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea. The top court had earlier said that it would consider granting interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. "We will keep the matter on Tuesday morning now, and since it is going to take time, we may hear you on the questions of interim bail due to the elections... so please be prepared to answer on that," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener is behind bars for more than a month after the ED arrested him in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
News update: Supreme Court asks probe agency ED for liquor policy case file
11:13 AM
Liquor policy case: ED's attorney SV Raju took the SC Bench through Sarath Reddy's statement
SV Raju: None of this has anything to do with Kejriwal. They say it was suppressed.
Justice Khanna: Their argument is why did you not go into that question. These are all superficial questions
11:08 AM
ED's attorney argues against CM Kejriwal's contention that statements of approvers were suppressed
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was given a note by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, in which he contradicted the submission of Kejriwal that the statements of approvers were suppressed by the probe agency.
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.
11:06 AM
Sunita Williams' 3rd space mission called off just hours before launch
Sunita Williams' third trip to space has been postponed as the launch of the Boeing Starliner was aborted because of a technical glitch. No new date has been announced for the launch. Read here for more details.
The Supreme Court will continue to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's challenge to his arrest by probe agency Enforcement Directorate in excise policy case. The SC Bench is presided by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. Earlier, the court had said that it might consider the question of interim bail for Kejriwal.
10:32 AM
Probe agency Enforcement Directorate arrests Jharkhand minister's aid after recovery of over Rs 32 crore cash
The ED today arrested Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's Personal Secretary Sanjiv Lal and the latter's domestic help following a recovery of over Rs 32 crore cash from them, official sources said. The two have been arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following their overnight questioning.
10:24 AM
Israel-Palestine news update: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza, but Israel dithers
Hamas announced Monday it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal, but there was no immediate word from Israel, leaving it uncertain whether a deal had been sealed to bring a halt to the seven-month-long war in Gaza.
9:41 AM
Delhi lieutenant governor seeks NIA probe against CM Arvind Kejriwal , AAP says ‘BJP agent’ plot
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Monday suggested an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding for the AAP from the banned separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Calling it a “conspiracy”, the AAP slammed Saxena's recommendation.
9:39 AM
Waiting for results of India's investigation into Pannun's murder: US
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller was responding to a question at his daily news conference on the allegations that Indian government officials were involved in a plot to assassinate Pannun, a US citizen and a separatist Sikh leader. "They (Indian government) opened a committee of inquiry to look into the matter, and that work is ongoing; we'll wait to see the results. But we made it very clear that it's something that we are taking seriously and we think they, too, should take this seriously," Miller told reporters.
9:31 AM
Thunderstorms lash southern districts of West Bengal; six dead
A Disaster Management Department official stated that six people, including a married couple, died in different districts of south Bengal, including in Nadia, Purulia and Purba Bardhaman district. Heavy rain lashed Kolkata and other districts in the region, officials said.
9:09 AM
Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal's interim bail plea today
