LIVE: 21-member Oppn delegation on two-day visit to Manipur from today

9:01 AM Jul 23
21-member Opposition delegation on two-day visit to Manipur from today
A multi-party delegation of the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is on a two-day "on-the-spot assessment" of the ground situation in Manipur from Saturday.
The opposition has decided to send a delegation of 21 Members of Parliament from 16 parties to the state.
Ahead of the visit, Congress MP Dr Naseer Hussain told media persons here on Friday that opposition's decision to send MPs' delegation to Manipur is aimed at sending a message to the affected people of the state "that there is concern about their plight" and the opposition MPs have come to meet them.
The twenty member MPs delegation having MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha includes K Suresh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh, Sushmita Dev, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Sandosh Kumar, AA Rahim, Prof Manoj Kumar Jha, Javed Ali Khan, Mahua Maji, PP Mohammed Faizal, Aneel Prasad Hegde, ET Mohammed Basheer, NK Premachandran, Sushil Gupta, Arvind Sawant, D Ravikumar, Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan, Jayant Singh and Phulo Devi Netam.