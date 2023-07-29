Home / India News / LIVE: 21-member Oppn delegation on two-day visit to Manipur from today
LIVE: 21-member Oppn delegation on two-day visit to Manipur from today

BS Web Team
The opposition has decided to send a delegation of 21 Members of Parliament from 16 parties to the state.

Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA are slated to arrive here on Saturday for a two-day visit to Manipur to assess the current state of affairs in the ethnic strife-hit state. The delegation, which includes Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will make recommendations to the government and Parliament for a solution to Manipur's problems, based on their observations. Ahead of the visit, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi called for an inquiry under a retired Supreme Court judge into the violence in Manipur. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, Congress MP and whip in Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain said the MPs from 16 parties would visit affected areas and people both in the valley and the hills.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake hit the islands at 12:53 am on Saturday. Further, according to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 69 kms.
Key Events

10:00 AM Jul 23

9:31 AM Jul 23

9:03 AM Jul 23

9:01 AM Jul 23

8:57 AM Jul 23

10:00 AM Jul 23

9:44 AM Jul 23

9:31 AM Jul 23

9:25 AM Jul 23

9:03 AM Jul 23

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake hit the islands at 12:53 am on Saturday. Further, according to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 69 kms.

9:01 AM Jul 23

A multi-party delegation of the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is on a two-day "on-the-spot assessment" of the ground situation in Manipur from Saturday.

The opposition has decided to send a delegation of 21 Members of Parliament from 16 parties to the state.

Ahead of the visit, Congress MP Dr Naseer Hussain told media persons here on Friday that opposition's decision to send MPs' delegation to Manipur is aimed at sending a message to the affected people of the state "that there is concern about their plight" and the opposition MPs have come to meet them.

The twenty member MPs delegation having MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha includes K Suresh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh, Sushmita Dev, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Sandosh Kumar, AA Rahim, Prof Manoj Kumar Jha, Javed Ali Khan, Mahua Maji, PP Mohammed Faizal, Aneel Prasad Hegde, ET Mohammed Basheer, NK Premachandran, Sushil Gupta, Arvind Sawant, D Ravikumar, Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan, Jayant Singh and Phulo Devi Netam.

8:59 AM Jul 23

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake hit the islands at 12:53 am on Saturday.

Further, according to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 69 kms.

8:58 AM Jul 23

Using an authority from the US Congress that draws weapons directly from American stockpiles, President Joe Biden has announced $345 million in military support for Taiwan, The Hill reported.
 
Using a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) that Congress granted last year, Biden authorised the shipment of weapons to Taiwan on Friday.
 
Quoting a congressional employee who is familiar with the package, The Hill reported that it includes man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), weapons, and missiles in addition to intelligence and surveillance capabilities.
 
The announcement was first made public as a memorandum to the secretary of state, directing the withdrawal of "defence articles and services of the Department of Defence, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan."
 

8:57 AM Jul 23

The United Nations has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of a crippling funding crisis that has seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels, a top official said Friday.
 
Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Programme, told a news conference that at least 38 of the 86 countries where WFP operates have already seen cuts or plan to cut assistance soon including Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and West Africa.
 
He said WFP's operating requirement is $20 billion to deliver aid to everyone in need, but it was aiming for between $10 billion and $14 billion, which was what the agency had received in the past few years.

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 8:56 AM IST

