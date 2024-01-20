LIVE: Ahead of Ram temple consecration, AAP govt to organise 3 day Ramlila

As the Ram temple consecration draws closer, Delhi government has announced that it will organise a three-day Ramlila program starting Saturday, January 20. The announcement has resulted in a war of words between AAP and BJP government. AAP has claimed that it wanted to organise the Ramlila at the Bharat Mandapam but was denied the permission for the same by the BJP-led central government. Ahead of Ram temple consecration, AAP govt to organise 3 day Ramlila
Hundreds of temples across the United States are preparing to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next week. Thousands of Indian American devotees are likely to attend a series of events planned in the next few days. Sharing the feeling about the Ram Mandir consecration, president of the Hindu University of America posted in a blog post, 'Ayodhya is re-emerging from destruction and neglect, epitomising the eternal nature of Sanatana Dharma. The upcoming consecration at Ram Lalla Mandir after 550 years is bringing immense joy to the city and nearly a billion Hindus across the world.'
Central university Jamia Millia Islamia and its schools along with Delhi University will remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on January 22 on account of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya. According to official notifications released by the universities on Friday, the varsities and the institutions, centres and offices under them shall observe half-day on Monday. However, all examinations scheduled before the concecration ceremony will be conducted as planned earlier.
Key Events
9:38 AM
Congress can't do politics by objecting to Lord Ram: VHP's Surender Jain
Joint General Secretary of VHP, Surender Jain attacked Congress days after the party leaders declined an invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, stating, "they can't do politics by objecting" to Lord Ram.
9:16 AM
Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: Temples across US gear up for festivities
8:57 AM
Ahead of Ram temple consecration, AAP govt to organise three day Ramlila
