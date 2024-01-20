LIVE: Ahead of Ram temple consecration, AAP govt to organise 3 day Ramlila

Central university Jamia Millia Islamia and its schools along with Delhi University will remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on January 22 on account of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya. According to official notifications released by the universities on Friday, the varsities and the institutions, centres and offices under them shall observe half-day on Monday. However, all examinations scheduled before the concecration ceremony will be conducted as planned earlier.

Hundreds of temples across the United States are preparing to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next week. Thousands of Indian American devotees are likely to attend a series of events planned in the next few days. Sharing the feeling about the Ram Mandir consecration, president of the Hindu University of America posted in a blog post, 'Ayodhya is re-emerging from destruction and neglect, epitomising the eternal nature of Sanatana Dharma. The upcoming consecration at Ram Lalla Mandir after 550 years is bringing immense joy to the city and nearly a billion Hindus across the world.'