LIVE: BJP holds back-to-back meetings for LS poll strategy in 5 states

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held the core group meeting of five states on Saturday at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the core group meeting of five states was called at the BJP headquarters. The meeting was led by BJP National President JP Nadda in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh. The BJP is likely to release the names of a whopping 100 candidates on Thursday.