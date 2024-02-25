LIVE: BJP holds back-to-back meetings for LS poll strategy in 5 states
Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held the core group meeting of five states on Saturday at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the core group meeting of five states was called at the BJP headquarters. The meeting was led by BJP National President JP Nadda in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh. The BJP is likely to release the names of a whopping 100 candidates on Thursday.
6:00 AM
52nd Rose Festival celebrated in Chandigarh's Rose Garden
52nd Rose Festival celebrated in Chandigarh's Rose Garden. The festival will continue till 25th February.
5:51 AM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf changes candidate for Punjab chief minister
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday changed its candidate for the Punjab chief minister's position after holding consultations, citing current political tensions, according to ARY News.
PTI Secretary General Hammad Azha, on social media X, announced Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan as the party's new candidate for the Punjab chief minister.
He further noted that party founder Imran Khan had earlier nominated Mian Aslam Iqbal for the post but heavy contingents of the police force were deployed outside the Punjab Assembly to arrest him, as reported by ARY News.
Hammad Azhar explained that the party leadership decided to nominate Rana Aftab after holding consultations with the former.
Notably, earlier, the PTI nominated Mian Aslam Iqbal for Punjab chief minister, Salar Khan for Balochistan chief minister, and Ali Amin Gandapur for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief executive.
The announcement was made by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan following a meeting at Adiala Jail with PTI founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.
5:50 AM
5-year-old moves court seeking removal of liquor shop near school
A five-year-old student from Kanpur has filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Allahabad High Court seeking the removal of a liquor shop from near his school.
The HC Friday asked the state government counsel to seek a response from the authorities as to why the licence of the liquor shop in Kanpur Nagar was being renewed even after the school came into existence in the vicinity.
A division bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra directed to list the PIL on March 13 for next hearing.
In the PIL, the petitioner, a student of a private school in the Azad Nagar of Kanpur Nagar, has alleged that there is a liquor shop near his school and often people create a ruckus there after consuming alcohol.
5:50 AM
Amendment bill related to GST to be tabled in next Manipur assembly session: Minister
The Manipur government on Saturday decided to place an amendment bill related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the next assembly session which will begin on February 28, a minister said.
The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, state Information and Public Relations Minister Sapam Ranjan said.
"The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (6th Amendment Bill), 2024 will be placed in the upcoming assembly session," he said, adding that during the cabinet meeting to discuss budget-related matters were discussed.
The reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and the revised estimates of the budget for 2023-24 will also be tabled in the House.The budget estimates for 2024-25 will also be laid.
The assembly session is scheduled to continue till March 5.
"The cabinet also agreed to propose implementation of the recommendation of the second National Judicial Pay Commission for payment of allowances to the Manipur judicial service with effect from January 1, 2016, in compliance with the Supreme Court's order," Sapam said.
The council of ministers also decided to place the Manipur Labour Laws (Exemption from Renewal of Registration and Licence by establishment) Manipur, Bill 2024 in the assembly.
The direct purchase of 3.77 acre of land for opening an automated testing station in Imphal East district was also agreed upon by the cabinet, he added.
5:50 AM
Meghalaya: Major fire breaks out in Shillong Bar Association building
A major fire broke out at the Shillong Bar Association building located behind the East Khasi Hills in the late hours of Saturday.
The incident occurred at around 10:15 p.m., and authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.
Several firefighter vehicles were present at the spot and were continuously engaged in dousing the fire.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma visited the incident site and took stock of the situation.
He termed the incident "unfortunate'.
"We are here to determine the exact reason behind the fire but it seems that electric conditions led to the fire accident here. It is very unfortunate. All the officials from the concerned departments are here. We are very relieved that there is no loss of life. But there is a loss of infrastructure and there could be a loss of documents also but we are trying our best to minimise the damage," he said.
5:49 AM
Brazilian President Lula accuses Israel of committing genocide
Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, once again alleged that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, as reported by The Times of Israel.
Last week, he raised controversy by comparing Israel's war with the Hamas terror group in Gaza to the Holocaust, "when Hitler decided to kill the Jews."
However, Israel rejected the genocide claims, adding that its war is targeting the "Palestinian terror group" Hamas, and not the Palestinian people, following its October 7 massacre across southern Israel.
It has held Hamas responsible for civilian deaths and accused the terror group of deliberately operating from civilian areas and using the local population as human shields, according to The Times of Israel.
Brazil President Lula posted on social media on Saturday that he will not give up his "dignity for falsehood."
"What the Israeli government is doing is not war, it is genocide. Children and women are being murdered," he stated.
5:49 AM
Israeli officials to meet on a proposed pause in Gaza while the Cabinet is set to okay a Rafah plan
Israeli officials will meet Saturday night on the next steps after the latest talks with the United States, Egypt and Qatar in search of a deal on pausing the fighting in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
But Netanyahu announced that he'll convene the Cabinet early next week to approve the operational plans for action in Rafah, including the evacuation of civilians, despite widespread warnings from the international community about a military ground operation in the southern city where more than half of Gaza's population shelters. "Only a combination of military pressure and firm negotiations would achieve Israel's aims in the war, he said.
A senior official from Egypt, which along with Qatar is a mediator between Israel and the Hamas militant group, said mediators were waiting for Israel's official response to a draft deal that includes the release of up to 40 women and older hostages held in Gaza in return for up to 300 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, mostly women, minors and older people.
The Egyptian official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations, said the proposed six-week pause in fighting would include allowing hundreds of aid trucks to enter Gaza every day, including the northern half of the besieged territory. He said that both sides agreed to continue negotiations during the pause for further releases and a permanent cease-fire.
Negotiators face an unofficial deadline of the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan around March 10.
5:49 AM
BJP held the core group meeting of five states on Saturday at the party headquarters in New Delhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held the core group meeting of five states on Saturday at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the core group meeting of five states was called at the BJP headquarters. The meeting was led by BJP National President JP Nadda in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh. The BJP is likely to release the names of a whopping 100 candidates on Thursday.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah Today News online news national politics indian politics economy business Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Lok Sabha elections India Inc Indian National Congress Indian elections Assembly elections Lok Sabha business news today
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 5:51 AM IST