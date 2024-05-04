LIVE: BJP's Hindutva regressive, our Hindutva is reformist, claims Uddhav Thackrey

Air India on Friday said it will restart its flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv on May 16. In view of the ongoing conflict, the airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv amid tensions in the Middle East. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Air India said it will resume "services between Delhi and Tel Aviv with five weekly flights from 16 May, 2024".

After achieving double-digit growth for two years, one after another, India’s services exports slowed down in FY24 to a three-year low. The services exports registered a modest increase of 4.9 per cent to $341.1 billion, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India. However, net services exports continued to grow at a robust pace of 13.6 per cent to $162.8 billion. “This situation will remain stable in FY25, too, as the global economy, especially America and Europe, will just about remain stable in growth as high interest rates curbs demand,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said.