LIVE: BJP's Hindutva regressive, our Hindutva is reformist, claims Uddhav Thackrey

Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP claiming that its Hindutva is "gaumutradhari" (regressive), while his party's Hindutva was reformist. The Shiv Sena leader was addressing a rally in Kankavali in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg district, his second this week, Thackeray accused the Centre of "looting" Maharashtra. The leader said that when the INDI alliance comes to power, he will ensure that the lost glory of the state is reclaimed.
After achieving double-digit growth for two years, one after another, India’s services exports slowed down in FY24 to a three-year low. The services exports registered a modest increase of 4.9 per cent to $341.1 billion, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India. However, net services exports continued to grow at a robust pace of 13.6 per cent to $162.8 billion. “This situation will remain stable in FY25, too, as the global economy, especially America and Europe, will just about remain stable in growth as high interest rates curbs demand,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said.
Air India on Friday said it will restart its flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv on May 16. In view of the ongoing conflict, the airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv amid tensions in the Middle East. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Air India said it will resume "services between Delhi and Tel Aviv with five weekly flights from 16 May, 2024".
Hope my joke not seen as expertise: Kasparov after post on Rahul goes viral
Hours after saying that Rahul Gandhi should first win Rae Bareli elections, Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov said that he hoped that his "little joke" on Indian politics does not pass for "advocacy or expertise" after his cheeky social media post on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's love for the game went viral.
Air India to resume flight services between Delhi-Tel Aviv on May 16
India's services exports growth lost pace in FY24, shows RBI data
