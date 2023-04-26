LIVE: Centre declares two-day national mourning for Prakash Singh Badal

The Centre on Tuesday night announced two days of national mourning on April 26 and 27 across India in view of the death of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. "On the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown half mast on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on these two days," the communication said.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Tuesday that he would forgo another presidential bid of his own and instead endorse President Joe Biden's reelection. The leading progressive, who was Biden's chief rival in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, told The Associated Press that he would do everything I can to see the president is reelected.,
Cong workers paste posters of Palakkad MP on windows of Vande Bharat
8:33 AM Apr 23
Operation Kaveri: 3rd batch of 135 Indians reaches Saudi Arabia from Sudan
The third batch of another 135 stranded Indians, aboard the second IAF C-130J aircraft that had left strife-torn Sudan on Wednesday has reached Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.
Earlier today, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, received the second batch of the 148 evacuated Indians as the first IAF C-130J reached Jeddah airport.
The naval vessel INS Sumedha reached Jeddah port with 278 evacuated passengers today as well
8:29 AM Apr 23
PM Modi to address closing ceremony of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the closing ceremony of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam today via video conferencing.
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the genesis of the programme lies in the vision of PM Modi of promoting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat through initiatives which bring out and help rediscover the age-old links between people in different parts of the country. With this in mind, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam was organised earlier.
8:27 AM Apr 23
'WHO Medical Product Alert' issued for 'Substandard (contaminated)' Guaifenesin Syrup TG Syrup from Punjab
8:14 AM Apr 23
G20 presidency came at a time when polarization is 'very strong', says EAM Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a visit to Latin America where he attended the 4th India-SICA (Central America Integration System) Ministerial meeting in Panama.
In his opening remarks, Jaishankar said India's motto for the G20 is one earth, one family, one future.
"An India that is a digital deliverer, that is an enthusiast of startups, that is a pharmacy of the world, that is a growing manufacturing power, that is a climate leader, and that is science and technology partner," he added.
8:13 AM Apr 23
Taliban kills IS leader behind Kabul airport bombing
Senior Islamic State leader, who was allegedly behind the 2021 bombing at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan, has been killed by the Taliban, US officials have said.
The August 2021 bombing at the Abbey Gate entrance of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul killed 170 civilians and 13 US troops as people were trying to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.