LIVE: Centre declares two-day national mourning for Prakash Singh Badal

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:59 AM IST
The Centre on Tuesday night announced two days of national mourning on April 26 and 27 across India in view of the death of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. "On the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown half mast on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on these two days," the communication said.

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:07 AM IST

