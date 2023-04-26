LIVE: Centre declares two-day national mourning for Prakash Singh Badal



Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Tuesday that he would forgo another presidential bid of his own and instead endorse President Joe Biden's reelection. The leading progressive, who was Biden's chief rival in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, told The Associated Press that he would do everything I can to see the president is reelected.

The Centre on Tuesday night announced two days of national mourning on April 26 and 27 across India in view of the death of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. "On the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown half mast on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on these two days," the communication said.