LIVE: CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya district on Saturday morning

Catch all the latest news updates from across the globe here
Expressing his dissatisfaction over the delimitation of Nagaon Parliamentary constituency, Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain on Friday resigned from the post of Chairman of Assam Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited.Gohain had been representing the Nowgong constituency of Central Assam since 1999 and secured four consecutive terms until 2014. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been booked under the Official Secrets Act 1923 in connection with the Cipher case, Geo News reported on Friday citing The News. The counter-terrorism wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman - who was ousted from office after a no-confidence motion in April last year - after ascertaining his deliberate involvement in misusing the classified document following a probe.
Expressing his dissatisfaction over the delimitation of Nagaon Parliamentary constituency, Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain on Friday resigned from the post of Chairman of Assam Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited.Gohain had been representing the Nowgong constituency of Central Assam since 1999 and secured four consecutive terms until 2014.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been booked under the Official Secrets Act 1923 in connection with the Cipher case, Geo News reported on Friday citing The News. The counter-terrorism wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman - who was ousted from office after a no-confidence motion in April last year - after ascertaining his deliberate involvement in misusing the classified document following a probe.
First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 7:37 AM IST