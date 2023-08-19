Home / India News / LIVE: CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya district on Saturday morning
LIVE: CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya district on Saturday morning

BS Web Team New Delhi
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
Utar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya district on Saturday. According to the official statement from chief minister's office, Yogi will reach the helipad at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya on August 19 at around 11 am. "CM Yogi's darshan-worship and excursion program is proposed in the district. After this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the tribute and wreath-laying program at the samadhi of Saket resident Pujya Mahant Shri Ramchandra Paramhans Das Ji Maharaj," the statement said. After this, the Chief Minister will visit Ram Janmabhoomi complex and observe the works of temple construction and later he will participate in other programs. CM Yogi will leave for Lucknow after a two-hour stay in Ayodhya.

Strict law needed at universities, says Sourav Ganguly on JU violence case

Strict law needed at universities, says Sourav Ganguly on JU violence case

A week after the death of an undergraduate student in West Bengal's Jadavpur University, Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly on Friday called the incident "ridiculous" and urged for strict laws to be implemented in the universities.
 
"These are institutions where children come to study that should be the main focus. This is ridiculous and a shame. The law has to be very strict," Sourav Ganguly said.
 
The deceased identified as Swarnodip Kundu, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on the night of August 9. He was allegedly subjected to ragging before his death.

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 7:37 AM IST

