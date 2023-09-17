LIVE: Dhankhar to unfurl national flag at new Parliament building today

The Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar will unfurl the national flag at the new Parliament building on September 17, a day before the forthcoming Session of Parliament, 2023. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also attend the occasion. The event coincides with both the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja and the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, Ministers of State of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghawal and V. Muraleedharan with Leaders of Political Parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion. Amid the firestorm of protest over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's rant against Sanatana, which was echoed by Congress's Priyank Kharge, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday termed their remarks as "unfortunate", adding that Sanatan Dharma was eternal and no power in the world could destroy it. Addressing a seminar in Chennai earlier, Udhayanidhi, the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in Tamil Nadu, equated Sanatana with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona", adding that it should be eradicated and not merely opposed. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Turkey may part ways with the European Union, implying that the country is thinking about ending its bid to join the 27-nation bloc. "The EU is making efforts to sever ties with Turkey," he told reporters before departing for the 78th UN General Assembly in New York. "We will evaluate the situation, and if needed we will part ways with the EU." Read More