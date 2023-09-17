Home / India News / LIVE: Dhankhar to unfurl national flag at new Parliament building today
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Dhankhar to unfurl national flag at new Parliament building today

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 8:06 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar will unfurl the national flag at the new Parliament building on September 17, a day before the forthcoming Session of Parliament, 2023. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also attend the occasion. The event coincides with both the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja and the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, Ministers of State of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghawal and V. Muraleedharan with Leaders of Political Parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

Amid the firestorm of protest over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's rant against Sanatana, which was echoed by Congress's Priyank Kharge, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday termed their remarks as "unfortunate", adding that Sanatan Dharma was eternal and no power in the world could destroy it. Addressing a seminar in Chennai earlier, Udhayanidhi, the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in Tamil Nadu, equated Sanatana with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona", adding that it should be eradicated and not merely opposed.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Turkey may part ways with the European Union, implying that the country is thinking about ending its bid to join the 27-nation bloc. "The EU is making efforts to sever ties with Turkey," he told reporters before departing for the 78th UN General Assembly in New York. "We will evaluate the situation, and if needed we will part ways with the EU."

Key Events

8:06 AM

PM Modi to launch 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme for traditional artisans, craftspeople today

7:42 AM

RS Chair Dhankhar to hoist national flag at new Parliament building today

8:06 AM

PM Modi to launch 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme for traditional artisans, craftspeople today

In commemoration of 'Vishwakarma Jayanti', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme today for the benefit of traditional artisans.

The event will take place at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka, New Delhi on Sunday at around 11 am, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

7:46 AM

Turkey may part ways with EU, says Erdogan, implies end of membership bid

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Turkey may part ways with the European Union, implying that the country is thinking about ending its bid to join the 27-nation bloc.
 
He was responding to a question about a recent report adopted by the European Parliament, which stated "the accession process cannot resume under the current circumstances, and calls on EU to explore a parallel and realistic framework' for EU-Trkiye relations."
 

7:44 AM

No power in the world…: Rajnath Singh attacks INDIA over Sanatan Dharma remark row

Amid the firestorm of protest over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's rant against Sanatana, which was echoed by Congress's Priyank Kharge, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday termed their remarks as "unfortunate", adding that Sanatan Dharma was eternal and no power in the world could destroy it.
 
Addressing a seminar in Chennai earlier, Udhayanidhi, the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in Tamil Nadu, equated Sanatana with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona", adding that it should be eradicated and not merely opposed.
 

7:42 AM

RS Chair Dhankhar to hoist national flag at new Parliament building today

The Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar will unfurl the national flag at the new Parliament building on September 17, a day before the forthcoming Session of Parliament, 2023.
 
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also attend the occasion. The event coincides with both the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja and the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Topics :Narendra ModiRajnath SinghJagdeep DhankarParliamentNational FlagOm BirlaPralhad JoshiTurkeyRecep Tayyip ErdoganEuropean UnionBJPCongressDMKPriyank Kharge

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug