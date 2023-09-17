LIVE: Dhankhar to unfurl national flag at new Parliament building today

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi

Photo: PTI

The Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar will unfurl the national flag at the new Parliament building on September 17, a day before the forthcoming Session of Parliament, 2023. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also attend the occasion. The event coincides with both the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja and the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, Ministers of State of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghawal and V. Muraleedharan with Leaders of Political Parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion. ...Read More

