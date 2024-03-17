LIVE: ED issues 9th summon to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued the ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on March 21.
Mild tremor of 3.3 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch shortly after midnight on Sunday, no casualty reported
A mild tremor of 3.3 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. The tremor was recorded at 12.12 am with its epicentre 22 km east-south east of Khavda, the Gandhinagar-based institute said in its latest update. District authorities said no casualty or damage to property was reported.
Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to address first NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh along with Chandrababu Naidu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday evening address a grand National Democratic Alliance rally 'Prajagalam,' (the voice of the public) in Palnadu district, the first joint public meeting of NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh after ten years. Modi will be joined by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan in the public meeting, and this is the first time all the three leaders will share the stage in a rally for the 2024 polls. Named Prajagalam, the meeting will mark the first NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled on May 13.
West Bengal: CBI arrests 3, including Shajahan Sheikh's brother in Sandeshkhali ED assault case
1 killed, 13 others, including five children, seriously injured after a truck fell into valley in South Goa
One person was killed and 13 others, including five children, were seriously injured after a truck fell into a valley in South Goa district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place near Quepem town on Saturday night. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and social welfare minister Subhash Phal Desai,who were passing by the road after a poll campaign, joined the rescue work along with locals. The victims were sitting on the truck's carrier.
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi begin 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya in Mumbai
Lok Sabha polls: 25,000 CAPF personnel to be deployed in Bengal in first phase of elections
US elections: Trump threatens to levy 100% tariffs on cars made in Mexico by Chinese companies
ED opens another case against Delhi CM, AAP to hold press conference, reports ANI
