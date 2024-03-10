LIVE: Farmers call for rail roko protest for 4 hrs from 12 pm to 4 pm today

LIVE updates: Protesting farmers, who resumed marching towards Delhi on March 6, are set to hold a nationwide ‘rail roko’ agitation for four hours today. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had called for the agitation to continue pressing their demands to the Centre. The ‘rail roko’ protest, which comes a few days after the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, will be held between 12pm and 4pm.
In a resolute appeal for swift measures, Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, underscored the critical necessity for immediate reforms to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Addressing the informal meeting of the plenary during the 78th session, focused on the reforms of the Security Council, Kamboj voiced frustration over the prolonged discussions. She emphasized that nearly a quarter century has elapsed since world leaders pledged to undertake comprehensive reforms at the Millennium Summit in 2000.
US Elections: President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump engaged in another round of campaign visits to the same state, Georgia, for the second time this year. Their visits to Atlanta and Rome on Saturday, within a state narrowly won by Biden in the 2020 presidential election, mirror the split-screen visits to Texas border towns the previous week, where the two leaders clashed on immigration. Trump's campaign has focused on border issues and economic challenges, while Biden aims to reassure voters that his policies have revitalized the post-pandemic economy. Additionally, he has emphasized concerns about Trump's potential threat to democracy both domestically and abroad.
Around 10.30 am, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Swaraj Ashram and resume Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today, says party General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh. "There will be a break tomorrow, 11th March. On 12th March, an 'Adivasi Sammelan' is being held on Nandurbar, Rahul Gandhi will address it. On 13th March, in Dhule, Congress president and Rahul Gandhi five will announce the guarantees of Congress party regarding 'Nari Nyay',' Jairam further stated.
8:22 AM
Child falls into 40-foot-deep borewell inside Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi
A child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi. A rescue operation is underway as NDRF team reached the site along with Inspector-in-charge Veer Pratap Singh. The rescue operations will be conducted by digging a new borewell parallel to the borewell in which the child has fallen.
8:19 AM
8:15 AM
8:09 AM
