LIVE: Farmers call for rail roko protest for 4 hrs from 12 pm to 4 pm today

US Elections: President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump engaged in another round of campaign visits to the same state, Georgia, for the second time this year. Their visits to Atlanta and Rome on Saturday, within a state narrowly won by Biden in the 2020 presidential election, mirror the split-screen visits to Texas border towns the previous week, where the two leaders clashed on immigration. Trump's campaign has focused on border issues and economic challenges, while Biden aims to reassure voters that his policies have revitalized the post-pandemic economy. Additionally, he has emphasized concerns about Trump's potential threat to democracy both domestically and abroad.

In a resolute appeal for swift measures, Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, underscored the critical necessity for immediate reforms to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Addressing the informal meeting of the plenary during the 78th session, focused on the reforms of the Security Council, Kamboj voiced frustration over the prolonged discussions. She emphasized that nearly a quarter century has elapsed since world leaders pledged to undertake comprehensive reforms at the Millennium Summit in 2000.