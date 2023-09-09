Home / India News / LIVE: Powerful quake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Morocco, at least 296 killed
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Powerful quake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Morocco, at least 296 killed

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from Rabat to Marrakech. There was no immediate word on any casualties. The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 pm Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale.

Read More

Key Events

9:36 AM Sep 23

"CID arrested me without proper information": Chandrababu Naidu

9:13 AM Sep 23

India ready to offer all possible assistance to quake-hit Morocco: PM Modi

8:22 AM Sep 23

At least 296 killed after powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, govt confirms

7:28 AM Sep 23

India all set to host G20 Summit in Delhi: Here's what's on agenda

7:26 AM Sep 23

Powerful earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Morocco, damages buildings

7:25 AM Sep 23

Former Andhra CM, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu arrested by CID in skill development case

9:36 AM

"CID arrested me without proper information": Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who was arrested Saturday morning on an alleged case of corruption said that the CID made the arrest without any proper information and that they refused to show him evidence.

Talking to mediapersons ahead of police taking him into custody, Naidu said, I did not commit any malpractice or corruption. CID arrested me without any proper information and I asked them to show the evidence but they refused to show and attached my name to the FIR without my role."

9:23 AM

G20 presidency theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' road map for development: Prez

The theme for India's G20 presidency, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', is a global roadmap for sustainable, inclusive and human-centric development, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday.

The G20 summit will be held at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam, here over the weekend.

9:13 AM

India ready to offer all possible assistance to quake-hit Morocco: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in an earthquake in Morocco and said India is ready to offer all possible assistance to it in this difficult time.

A powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday killed at least 296 people, the country's Interior Ministry said.

8:59 AM

TDP leaders, activists stage protest against party chief Chandrababu's arrest by CID

8:58 AM

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince to attend G20 Summit, hold bilateral meeting with PM Modi

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who is on a State visit to India till September 11 will attend the G20 Summit being hosted under India's Presidency on September 9-10, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

India is hosting the two-day-long G20 Leader's Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam starting today. The Summit would commence with the arrival of the world leaders at the venue (Bharat Mandapam) from 9:30 am onwards. The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth · One Family · One Future".

8:41 AM

German Chancellor Scholz, Brazilian President Lula arrive for G20 Summit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived here on Saturday morning to attend the two-day G20 summit.

A host of other leaders including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reached on Friday itself for the summit that will be held over the weekend.

8:37 AM

World off track to curb global warming, but offers ways to fix: UN report

With the world far off track on its 2015 pledge to curb global warming, a new United Nations report central to upcoming climate negotiations details how quickly and deeply energy and financial systems must change to get back on a safer path.

The window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all is rapidly closing, Friday's report warned.

8:22 AM

At least 296 killed after powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, govt confirms

A powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday night killed at least 296 people, the country's Interior Ministry said. Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged.

8:05 AM

Odisha CM Patnaik flags off 181 mobile veterinary units for livestock

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has flagged off 181 mobile veterinary vehicles to provide healthcare services to livestock under Mukhyamntri Bhramyaman Pranichikitsa Seva in the state.

On the occasion Chief Minister said that the mobile veterinary units to provide veterinary services at the doorstep are being provided to the livestock keepers and farmers in the villages located at distant places from veterinary institutions.

7:46 AM

'CID has taken Chandrababu for medical check-up after high BP', says his counsel

TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu's counsel says "CID has taken Chandrababu for a medical check-up after high Blood Pressure and diabetes were detected. We are approaching the High Court for bail."

7:28 AM

India all set to host G20 Summit in Delhi: Here's what's on agenda

India is hosting the G20 Leader's Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

The Summit would commence with the arrival of the world leaders at the venue (Bharat Mandapam) from 9.30 am onwards. At around 10.30 the first session of the G20 Summit: 'One Earth' will take place. One Earth will be one of the main topics of discussion during the session at the G20 leaders' summit. This session will focus on accelerating climate action through increased mitigation and strengthening the agenda of global net zero emission as soon as possible.

7:28 AM

Gyanvapi row: Varanasi Court grants 4 more weeks to ASI to complete survey

Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi court on Friday granted four weeks' additional time to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

As per the order, ASI has been granted time till October 6, 2023, to complete the survey and submit the report. Earlier in August this year, Allahabad High Court allowed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

7:26 AM

Powerful earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Morocco, damages buildings

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from Rabat to Marrakech. There was no immediate word on any casualties.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 pm Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale.

7:25 AM

Former Andhra CM, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu arrested by CID in skill development case

Andhra Pradesh | Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrest TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyala: TDP 
 

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduEarthquakeMoroccoDeath tollSkill developmentAndhra PradeshmosquesVaranasiUttar PradeshG20 G20 summitNew Delhi

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer