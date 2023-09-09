LIVE: Powerful quake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Morocco, at least 296 killed

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from Rabat to Marrakech. There was no immediate word on any casualties. The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 pm Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale.