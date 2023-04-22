LIVE: Kerala BJP gets letter claiming threat to PM Modi during state visit

The Kerala unit of BJP has received a letter claiming life threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his scheduled two-day visit to the state. According to a report, the letter that arrived at the BJP headquarters here on April 17, has been handed over to the Kerala Police.



India has recorded 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 67,556, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on the occasion of Earth Day on Saturday that India is committed to furthering sustainable development, in line with its culture of living in harmony with nature. Read More