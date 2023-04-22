Home / India News / LIVE: Kerala BJP gets letter claiming threat to PM Modi during state visit

LIVE: Kerala BJP gets letter claiming threat to PM Modi during state visit

LIVE: Kerala BJP gets letter claiming threat to PM Modi during state visit

Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
The Kerala unit of BJP has received a letter claiming life threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his scheduled two-day visit to the state. According to a report, the letter that arrived at the BJP headquarters here on April 17, has been handed over to the Kerala Police. 

India has recorded 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 67,556, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on the occasion of Earth Day on Saturday that India is committed to furthering sustainable development, in line with its culture of living in harmony with nature.

12:55 PM Apr 23

12:55 PM Apr 23

Karnataka HC rejects plea by Chinese firm Xiaomi challenging ED

Karnataka High Court has rejected Chinese firm Xiaomi's plea against the seizure of Rs 5,551.27 crore from its bank accounts by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A single-judge bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna, on Friday, though dismissed the petition, upheld its maintainability.

The Chinese technology company is facing charges of violations of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

12:41 PM Apr 23

13 passengers injured as Katra-bound bus rams into tree in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

At least 13 passengers were injured on Saturday when a private bus crashed into a tree on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road, police said.

The bus with around 50 passengers was travelling from Delhi to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

12:28 PM Apr 23

XBB.1.16 now Covid 'variant of interest' due to its sustained increase: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has upgraded Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 to a Covid-19 "variant of interest" (VOI) due to its "sustained increase" and "growth advantage" reported from several countries.

XBB.1.16 is a descendent lineage of XBB, a recombinant of two BA.2 descendent lineages. XBB.1.16 was first reported on January 9, this year and designated a variant under monitoring (VUM) on March 22.

So far, 3,648 sequences of the Omicron XBB.1.16 variant have been reported from 33 countries, including India, on open research platform GISAID, the global health body, said.

12:09 PM Apr 23

K'taka polls: Congress alleges CMO calling returning officers to reject its candidates applications

The Congress on Saturday alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office is calling the returning officers of various districts to find defects in the applications filed by Congress candidates and rectify the mistakes in the filings of BJP candidates contesting the Assembly election.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D K Shivakumar demanded that the Election Commission should investigate the matter and summon the call details of the CMO to ascertain the truth.

"A major conspiracy is going on to reject the applications of the Congress candidates," the party's Karnataka unit chief said in a press conference.

12:08 PM Apr 23

Success of world in facing the climate crisis will in part depend on decisions taken by India: US

The success of the world in combating the climate crisis will in part depend on decisions taken by India, a senior US official has said, as he vowed to work with New Delhi and other countries in achieving the ambitious targets.

These remarks were made by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, who in an interview with PTI said that the US is determined to support that effort through technology and through financing.

I would say none (of the issues) is more important than the climate crisis. The success of the world in facing the climate crisis will in part depend on decisions taken by India, Lu said.

12:02 PM Apr 23

2020 Delhi riots: Court directs DCP to take 'immediate remedial action' on incriminating but unverified video

Hearing a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, a court here has directed the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) concerned to "take immediate remedial action" regarding an unverified, incriminating video against an accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was hearing the matter fixed for orders on the point of charge against four people -- Rahul Kumar, Suraj, Yogender Singh and Naresh -- who have been accused of being a part of a riotous mob that committed arson in a place of worship and some shops on its ground floor on February 25, 2020.

12:01 PM Apr 23

Gujarat CM takes part in a cleanness drive at Balaji Hanuman Temple at Rajkot

11:38 AM Apr 23

Delhi records minimum temperature of 20.6 deg C

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman has forecast a largely clear sky and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 44 per cent at 8.30 am.

11:38 AM Apr 23

Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telangana on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing a public rally at Chevella near here on April 23, BJP sources said on Saturday.

His visit is part of 'Parliament Prabhas Yojana' programme, they said.

Shah is likely to meet some of the key members of blockbuster 'RRR' movie team during his visit. The BJP leader is expected to felicitate the film crew for winning the coveted Oscar award.

11:31 AM Apr 23

Congress expels Assam Youth Congress president from party for 6 years, for "anti-party activities"

Congress expels Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta from the party for six years, for "anti-party activities."

She had recently alleged harassment by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV & his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav for the past 6 months.

11:26 AM Apr 23

Tu cheez badi hai Musk Musk: Amitabh Bachchan thanks Elon Musk after blue tick back on his Twitter

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his inimitable style to thank Twitter chief Elon Musk for restoring the blue checkmark on his social media handle.

The Musk-owned social media platform had earlier removed blue ticks from legacy accounts, which had not purchased its paid Blue service and several celebrities including Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others had lost their blue ticks.

"Tu cheez badi hai musk musk" posted the superstar on Friday, writing in Hindi using an eastern Uttar Pradesh dialect, after the trademark blue verification badge was back on the megastar's Twitter. Big B interchanged the lyrics of the song "Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast" from the 1994 film "Mohra" to thank "big brother" Musk .

10:47 AM Apr 23

Finland's birth rate drops to lowest on record since 1776

Finland's registered 1.32 births per woman in 2022, the lowest level since record keeping started in 1776, according to official data.

Statistics Finland said the main reason for the drop was that families chose not to have a second or third child

10:41 AM Apr 23

"There is no crisis" in Manipur BJP: CM Biren Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that "there is no crisis" in the state BJP.

He said one minister had taken a leave of absence, and three more are having medical treatment in Delhi.

10:31 AM Apr 23

Indian-origin COP26 president Alok Sharma denies 'bullying' civil servants

Denying accusations of "bullying" civil servants, Indian-origin COP26 president and UK's former Business Secretary Alok Sharma said he was never made aware of any informal complaints or otherwise from the staff, media reports said.

According to a Bloomberg report, four senior officials had accused Sharma of being "difficult, unpredictable and quick to lose his temper", which included berating, using profanities, and reducing a junior official to tears.

Of the four staff members, who worked alongside Sharma between 2020 and 2022, two said that during the pandemic he would contact junior civil servants on Microsoft Teams to criticise their work.

10:28 AM Apr 23

Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra begins from Yamunotri Dham today

10:19 AM Apr 23

Gujarat AAP leader held in dummy candidates racket case; Oppn questions

The Gujarat police have arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja in Bhavnagar city of the state for allegedly extorting Rs 1 crore from two persons, one of whom is accused of being the mastermind of the dummy candidates racket that was exposed recently, an official said.

AAP's youth wing leader Jadeja was arrested on Friday night after a marathon questioning by the police that lasted for hours, he said. Jadeja is credited for exposing the alleged dummy candidates racket earlier this month.

10:11 AM Apr 23

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple displays decoration with mangoes on Akshaya Tritiya

9:59 AM Apr 23

People offer namaz at Red Road in Kolkata on the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr

9:57 AM Apr 23

India is the most important bulwark against China: Expert

Under President Xi Jinping, China has grown more militaristic, aggressive, and hostile, however, India will be one key to countering China, reported Washington Examiner.

"The United States increasingly supports Taiwan and bolsters Australia's defence capabilities, but ignoring India will likely condemn any counter-China strategy to failure. Of the 14 countries that border China (21 if maritime boundaries are included), India is the only one that holds its own militarily," said Michael Rubin in an opinion piece for Washington Examiner.

9:57 AM Apr 23

Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan near Delhi's ITO, fire tenders on spot

A fire broke out at Vikas Bhawan near ITO in the national capital on Saturday, officials said.

 

