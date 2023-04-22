LIVE: India logs 12,193 fresh Covid infections, active cases up to 67,556

close

India logs 12,193 fresh Covid infections, active cases up to 67,556

Image BS Web Team
Covid test

Photo: Bloomberg

India has recorded 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 67,556, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on the occasion of Earth Day on Saturday that India is committed to furthering sustainable development, in line with its culture of living in harmony with nature.

Topics : Coronavirus Narendra Modi Politics Earth Day

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 9:54 AM IST

