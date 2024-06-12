LIVE: Mohan Charan Majhi, Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as CMs of Odisha, Andhra today

BJP's Mohan Charan Majhi will be sworn-in as the chief minister of Odisha today. During the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of Union Ministers and chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states are likely to be present. Apart from the VVIPs, about 30,000 people are expected to attend the event to be held at Janata Maidan. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is also set to take oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh today, marking his fourth term in that role. Preparations are underway at Gannavaram Mandal, Kesarapalli IT Park for the swearing-in ceremony. PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda along with other leaders will participate in the oath-taking ceremony. Pakistan’s government is set to present its budget Wednesday, June 12, with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb likely under pressure to hike taxes and boost revenue in order to bolster the chances of clinching a new International Monetary Fund loan, Bloomberg reported. Talking about the economic crisis in Pakistan, Aurangzeb said, “Everyone will have to contribute in this economy because schools or universities or hospitals can run with philanthropy but countries can only run through taxes.” The Biden administration will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system, two US officials said Tuesday. The US government took the decision responding to Kyiv's desperate calls for more air defences as it battles an intense Russian assault on the northeastern Kharkiv region.