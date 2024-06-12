Home / India News / LIVE: Mohan Charan Majhi, Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as CMs of Odisha, Andhra today

LIVE: Mohan Charan Majhi, Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as CMs of Odisha, Andhra today

From the oath-taking ceremonies scheduled in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to Pakistan's annual budget, catch all the latest updates from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
New Delhi: TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu speaks during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Friday, June 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
BJP's Mohan Charan Majhi will be sworn-in as the chief minister of Odisha today. During the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of Union Ministers and chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states are likely to be present. Apart from the VVIPs, about 30,000 people are expected to attend the event to be held at Janata Maidan. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is also set to take oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh today, marking his fourth term in that role. Preparations are underway at Gannavaram Mandal, Kesarapalli IT Park for the swearing-in ceremony. PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda along with other leaders will participate in the oath-taking ceremony. Pakistan’s government is set to present its budget Wednesday, June 12, with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb likely under pressure to hike taxes and boost revenue in order to bolster the chances of clinching a new International Monetary Fund loan, Bloomberg reported. Talking about the economic crisis in Pakistan, Aurangzeb said,  “Everyone will have to contribute in this economy because schools or universities or hospitals can run with philanthropy but countries can only run through taxes.” The Biden administration will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system, two US officials said Tuesday. The US government took the decision responding to Kyiv's desperate calls for more air defences as it battles an intense Russian assault on the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Key Events

9:30 AM

Amid acute water shortage, Delhi govt deploys SDM level officers to ensure provision of water tankers

As the national capital faces a shortage of water supply, Delhi Govt has decided to deploy ADM/SDM level officers in each zone, along with a team of Tehsildars and other officials who will act as a Quick Response Team' for the provision of water tankers and resolution of water-related complaints, ANI reported.
 

9:27 AM

China's consumer inflation holds steady in May, factory deflation eases

Consumer inflation in China held steady in May while producer price declines eased, but the underlying trend suggests Beijing would need to do more to prop up feeble domestic demand and an uneven economic recovery, Reuters reported.
 

9:11 AM

Three killed, 14 injured in road accident in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Three women died and 14 others were injured when a passenger bus they were traveling in met with an accident near Ganganani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi after losing control, police said on Wednesday, ANI reported.
 

9:03 AM

Preparations underway for swearing-in ceremony of new Odisha Chief Minister

8:55 AM

Water crisis: Delhi residents dependent on tanker supply amid water shortage

Water is being supplied to people through tankers in the Geeta Colony area, amid water supply shortage in Delhi.

8:52 AM

Biden admin to send another Patriot missile system to Ukraine

The Biden administration will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system, two US officials said Tuesday. The US government took the decision responding to Kyiv's desperate calls for more air defences as it battles an intense Russian assault on the northeastern Kharkiv region.
 

8:29 AM

Pakistan likely to hike taxes in budget to bolster chances of IMF loan

Pakistan’s government is set to present its budget Wednesday, June 12, with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb likely under pressure to hike taxes and boost revenue in order to bolster the chances of clinching a new International Monetary Fund loan, Bloomberg reported. Talking about the economic crisis in Pakistan, Aurangzeb said,  “Everyone will have to contribute in this economy because schools or universities or hospitals can run with philanthropy but countries can only run through taxes.”
 

8:27 AM

Mohan Charan Majhi, Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as CMs of Odisha, Andhra today

BJP's Mohan Charan Majhi will be sworn-in as the chief minister of Odisha today. During the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of Union Ministers and chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states are likely to be present. Apart from the VVIPs, about 30,000 people are expected to attend the event to be held at Janata Maidan. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is also set to take oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh today, marking his fourth term in that role. Preparations are underway at Gannavaram Mandal, Kesarapalli IT Park for the swearing-in ceremony. PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda along with other leaders will participate in the oath-taking ceremony.
Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduNaveen PatnaikChandrababu NaiduTDPTelugu Desam PartyAndhra Pradesh governmentAndhra PradeshOdisha governmentNational Democratic AlliancePakistan governmentPakistan

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News