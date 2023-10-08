Home / India News / LIVE: Nervous, scared, say Indian students in Israel as Hamas attacks
LIVE: Nervous, scared, say Indian students in Israel as Hamas attacks

Several Indian students in Israel have said that they feel nervous and scared in the face of Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel and are in constant touch with the Indian Embassy. An Indian student in Israel, Goku Manavalan said: "I am very nervous and scared...Thankfully we have shelter and Israeli police forces nearby. So far we are safe...We are in touch with Indian Embassy people, we have a good Indian community around and we are connected..." Another student, Vimal Krishnasamy Manivannan Chitra, said the attack was very intense and scary. He said the "Indian Embassy is in touch with us in the group. They are keeping a check on us..."

8:18 AM

Nervous, scared, in touch with Embassy: Indian students after Hamas' attack

8:24 AM

Trudeau updates UK PM Sunak on situation of Canadian diplomats in India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday updated his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on the situation relating to Canadian diplomats in India.

During the conversation, the UK PM reaffirmed London's position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, as per a release issued by the UK PM's office.

8:20 AM

Karnataka govt announces compensation of Rs 5 lakh to kin of deceased in fire incident

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased in a major fire incident at a firecracker store in Attibele of Anekal town on Saturday.

Karnataka Deputy CM further said that the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the tragedy. They are also checking whether the fire prevention rules were followed or not.

 

8:19 AM

Will 'Gherao' CM residence on Oct 10: Sukhbir Badal on SYL Canal issue

Amid the tussle on SYL (Satluj Yamuna Link) Canal, Shirmoani Akaldi Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has said that his party will protest at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence on October 10.

"Bhagwant Mann should be ashamed whom the people of Punjab made the CM with such a majority," he added.

 

8:18 AM

