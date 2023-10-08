LIVE: Nervous, scared, say Indian students in Israel as Hamas attacks

Several Indian students in Israel have said that they feel nervous and scared in the face of Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel and are in constant touch with the Indian Embassy. An Indian student in Israel, Goku Manavalan said: "I am very nervous and scared...Thankfully we have shelter and Israeli police forces nearby. So far we are safe...We are in touch with Indian Embassy people, we have a good Indian community around and we are connected..." Another student, Vimal Krishnasamy Manivannan Chitra, said the attack was very intense and scary. He said the "Indian Embassy is in touch with us in the group. They are keeping a check on us..." Amid the tussle on SYL (Satluj Yamuna Link) Canal, Shirmoani Akaldi Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has said that his party will protest at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence on October 10. Speaking to the media, Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Akali Dal has a clear stand that Punjab does not have any surplus water. Our case is going on in the Supreme Court, where the Punjab Government has taken the stand that we are ready to make Canal in Punjab but our opponents are protesting. We will 'gherao' the CM residence on October 10. There are elections in Rajasthan and Haryana and to please them, CM Mann is taking this stand." The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased in a major fire incident at a firecracker store in Attibele of Anekal town on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the site of the incident on Saturday night and got the information from the officials. "Officials said that 13 people died in the accident. I spoke to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the phone about the incident. The family of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each by the government," Shivakumar said. Read More