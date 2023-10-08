LIVE: Nervous, scared, say Indian students in Israel as Hamas attacks

BS Web Team New Delhi

Photo: ANI

Several Indian students in Israel have said that they feel nervous and scared in the face of Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel and are in constant touch with the Indian Embassy. An Indian student in Israel, Goku Manavalan said: "I am very nervous and scared...Thankfully we have shelter and Israeli police forces nearby. So far we are safe...We are in touch with Indian Embassy people, we have a good Indian community around and we are connected..." Another student, Vimal Krishnasamy Manivannan Chitra, said the attack was very intense and scary. He said the "Indian Embassy is in touch with us in the group. They are keeping a check on us..." ...Read More

