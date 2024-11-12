LIVE news: Brampton Triveni Centre in Canada cancels event amid Khalistani separatists threat
Citing the possibility of "violent protests," the Brampton Triveni Community Centre in Canada on Sunday cancelled its planned life certificate event by the Indian Consulate. “Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests,” the Brampton Triveni Community Centre said. The camp was set to offer Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs a chance to renew essential life certificates. It was scheduled to take place on November 17.
The Delhi government passed a proposal on Monday to reinstate 10,000 bus marshals in a bid to ensure the safety of women and elders. Addressing a joint press conference on Monday along with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Chief Minister Atishi said that due to the absence of bus marshals in buses, women and elderly people are feeling unsafe and so the proposal to re-instate bus marshals was made in the Cabinet meeting held on Monday.
Fifteen months after four persons were gunned down on a Mumbai-bound train allegedly by a RPF constable, the case trial has commenced with a city court recording the testimony of the first witness, who identified the weapon used in the crime. RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, the lone accused in the case who was later dismissed from service, is accused of fatally shooting his superior officer Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tika Ram Meena and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express when the train was on the city's outskirts on July 31, 2023.
Maharashtra polls: Rs 3.7 crore cash seized in Thane
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, authorities in Thane district have seized Rs 3.7 crore cash from a builder's bungalow and a van, officials said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip, the police raided the bungalow located in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai on Monday night and seized Rs 2.5 crore cash from there, a police official said. A probe was on to ascertain the source of the money and to whom it belonged, he said.
Bus falls into ditch in UP, 12 passengers injured
A bus carrying a wedding procession fell into a ditch near village Gulabpur here, leaving 12 people injured, an official said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at about 10 pm on Monday. Locals and police rescued those injured and rushed them to the medical college here.
Govt freezes 450,000 'mule' bank accounts used in cyber fraud schemes
The central government has frozen around 450,000 “mule” bank accounts in the past year, The Indian Express reported. Various officials recently discussed issues concerning cyber security in a meeting with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Read here for a detailed story.
Delhi govt passes proposal to reinstate bus marshals to ensure safety of women, elders
July 2023 train firing: Trial begins as Mumbai court records testimony of 1st witness
RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who was later dismissed from service, is accused of fatally shooting his superior officer Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tika Ram Meena and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express when the train was on the city's outskirts on July 31, 2023. The first witness, also a dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) staffer, was with Chaudhary at the time of the shooting. He is also the complainant in the case.
Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate
"Creating wealth is possible only by providing various kinds of opportunities following which the living conditions of the poor can be increased by distributing this wealth to them," Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu said while interacting with various industrial giants during a Task Force meeting on the steps to be taken to achieve the goal of Vision-2047 on Monday. Recalling that a 13.5 per cent growth rate was achieved during the previous TDP regime, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that now 15 per cent growth rate will certainly be achieved.
Brampton Triveni Centre in Canada cancels event amid Khalistani separatists threat
The Brampton Triveni community centre urged the Peel Police to address circulating threats against it and to ensure security for both the Canadian Hindu community and the general public.
