LIVE news: India warns citizens against travel to Syria as rebels escalate civil war
BS Web Team New Delhi
Amid escalating tensions between the Syrian government and the rebel groups and militants, the Indian government has warned its citizens against travel to the country until further notice. This warning comes in light of the situation prevailing in Syria, posing a significant risk to travellers. In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification.”
Popular educators and teachers of Patna coaching centres, Faizal Khan and Motiur Rahman Khan, known as Khan Sir and Guru Rahman, were detained on Friday after they joined civil service aspirants in protests over the issue of “normalisation” in the Bihar Public Service Commission’s preliminary test. The protesters demanded that the BPSC chairperson RB Parmar declare in a written notification that there will be no normalisation in the preliminary test, scheduled to be held on December 13.
The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee delivered a cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 4%, as the central bank expects liquidity to be tight in the coming months. Market participants are viewing this CRR cut as a signal that the monetary policy process toward a rate cut has started.
8:17 AM
A thin layer of haze in some areas of Delhi; air quality 'poor' in many localities
8:07 AM
USDA orders nationwide testing of milk supply for bird flu to halt virus
Raw or unpasteurised milk from dairy farms and processors nationwide must be tested on request starting December 16
8:06 AM
Funded by India, foundation stone laid for Khamlalung Health Post in Nepal
The foundation stone for the Khamlalung Health Post Building was laid on Friday in Aathrai Rural Municipality in Terhathum, Nepal. This health post is being constructed with financial assistance from the Government of India under the Nepal-India Development Cooperation initiative.
8:01 AM
Foreign Secretary Misri to visit Bangladesh on Dec 9 amid strain in ties
India on Friday announced that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will travel to Bangladesh on Monday, a visit that comes amid increasing strain in ties between New Delhi and Dhaka over attacks on minorities, including Hindus, in the neighbouring country. It will be the first high-level visit from New Delhi to Dhaka after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh and took shelter in India following massive anti-government protests.
8:01 AM
BARC launches high-yield, climate-resilient varieties of wheat, rice
The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, has introduced eight new high-yielding, climate-resilient varieties of wheat, rice and oilseeds, it said on Friday. Developed using radiation-based mutation breeding techniques, these non-GMO crop varieties are set to "revolutionise" agriculture across India, the BARC said in a statement here.
8:01 AM
Closely-watched climate case in Hague wraps up first week of testimony
A closely-watched international climate case that could yield guidance for governments around the world wrapped its first week of arguments before the top court of the United Nations in The Hague Friday. The case, though not binding, is expected to spell out what countries are legally required to do to combat climate change and help vulnerable nations fight its devastating impact.
First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 7:57 AM IST