LIVE news: Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns from his post

PM Modi fighting imaginary ghosts, should talk about real issues: Chidambaram
Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Congress veteran P Chidambaram said that the prime minister is fighting imaginary ghosts, should debate 'real' issues.
10:48 AM
Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns, says party allied with AAP
After submitting his resignation to Congress Chief Kharge, Arvinder Singh Lovely said that Congress has allied with the Aam Aadmi Party.
10:47 AM
First time that out remote post was attacked, perpetrators will be brought to justice: CRPF IG
Talking about the death of 2 CRPF personnel in attack on CRPF outpost, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, IG, CRPF said, "It was very sad for all of us and for the last one year, a large number of CRPF personnel have been deployed here and we have been performing various types of duties. This was the first time that our remote camp was attacked...We will find out who they were and very soon we will bring them to justice."
10:37 AM
TMC MP Saugata Roy slams JP Nadda over his recent remark on Sandeskhali violence
Reacting to BJP National President JP Nadda's statement on CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP Saugata Roy says, "Does he matter? He's not effective. He could not win his own state... Sheikh Shahjahan is only there in one constituency out of 294... All we want to say is let the law take its course in this matter..."
10:24 AM
Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely has resigned from his post
10:10 AM
Anti-social elements have flourished in West Bengal, says J P Nadda
Attacking the TMC govt in West Bengal, BJP President JP Nadda said, "Anti-social elements have continued to be a threat to women in Sandeshkhali. We saw how TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh has been a threat to women. It is sensitive and painful. There was attack on investigating agencies. What has Mamata Benerjee done to Bengal? The govt is causing anarchy."
9:54 AM
AAP organises walkathon- 'walk for Kejriwal' in support of party supremo
The Aam Aadmi Party is organising a walkathon- 'Walk for Kejriwal' in support of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal is presently lodged in Tihar jail after he was arrested by ED in the Delhi excise policy case.
9:53 AM
Mahadev betting case: Mumbai Crime Branch's SIT detains Sahil Khan
Mumbai Crime Branch's SIT has detained actor and social media influencer Sahil Khan in connection with the Mahadev Betting App case. He has been detained in Chhattisgarh and is being brought to Mumbai, reported ANI.
9:39 AM
Fire breaks out at a timber shop in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj
An official reported that a fire broke at a timber shop in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, today. Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajiv Kumar Pandey stated that they were notified about the incident around 3:55 am. Firefighters promptly responded, and the blaze was swiftly contained, as confirmed by the CFO. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the incident.
9:25 AM
BJP President Nadda attacks Mamata Banerjee, TMC over Sandeshkhali violence; here's what he said
"We have seen how in Mamata Banerjee's government, anti-social elements like Sheikh Shahjahan of Trinamool Congress are posing a threat to the existence of women in Sandeshkhali...Officials of the investigating agencies who had gone to Sandeshkhali to protect the honour and dignity of women were attacked... During the search in Sandeshkhali, CBI recovered 3 foreign revolvers, 1 revolver used by police, 1 foreign pistol, several bullets, and cartridges. NSG commandos also had to go there to protect the people in Sandeshkhali. From this, we can understand how Mamata Banerjee's government is spreading anarchy in West Bengal...The public will give you a befitting reply and BJP will win more than 35 seats in West Bengal...", says BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda
9:14 AM
Fire breaks out at leather manufacturing company's building in Noida Sector 65
According to an official statement, a fire erupted at a building belonging to a leather manufacturing company in Noida's Sector 65 area today morning. Pradeep Kumar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida, confirmed that 15 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene and successfully extinguished the flames. The fire was attributed to a short circuit, as stated by Mr. Kumar. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident.
8:49 AM
13 arrested with Rs 230 crore mephedrone after raids in Gujarat and Rajasthan
Thirteen individuals have been arrested with mephedrone following raids at four drug manufacturing facilities in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
The seizures, valued at Rs 230 crore, were made by the Gujarat ATS and Narcotics Control Bureau after receiving a tip-off about mephedrone manufacturing units operated by Manoharlal Enani and Kuldeepsinh Rajpurohit. The authorities confiscated 22.028 kilograms of solid mephedrone and 124 kilograms of liquid mephedrone during the operation.
8:33 AM
Aam Aadmi Party organises a walkathon- 'Walk for Kejriwal' in support of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
8:05 AM
Lok Sabha elections: Several leaders, workers of BJD join BJP in Odisha
Several leaders and workers of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) joined the Bharatiiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan. During the event, Pradhan said that the members and leaders of other parties are joining the BJP as the people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing.
8:04 AM
Congress' next list of Lok Sabha candidates to be out within 2 days, says KC Venugopal
Congress' veteran leader and General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that the party will release its next list of Lok Sabha candidates, including for Uttar Pradesh's pending seats, within two days. Notably, so far, Congress has not made any announcements regarding the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats in Uttar Pradesh, which were considered strongholds for the Congress until the 2019 elections. Congress workers and local party leadership is said to have told the central leadership that they want Amethi and Rae Bareli seats to be contested by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, respectively. Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi in the 2019 elections, a constituency he had been representing for 15 years.
