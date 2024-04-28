LIVE news: Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns from his post

Several leaders and workers of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) joined the Bharatiiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan. During the event, Pradhan said that the members and leaders of other parties are joining the BJP as the people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing.

In a major blow to the electoral prospects of Indian National Congress, its Delhi Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely has resigned from his post. This comes in the midst of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address four rallies in the North Karnataka region in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari on Sunday. The prime minister will address public rallies to strengthen the BJP state unit's efforts to consolidate votes in the North Karnataka region. The third phase is scheduled for May 7 which will witness polling in 94 constituencies across 12 states/UTs. The results will be announced on June 4, ANI reported. Congress' veteran leader and General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that the party will release its next list of Lok Sabha candidates, including for Uttar Pradesh's pending seats, within two days. Notably, so far, Congress has not made any announcements regarding the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats in Uttar Pradesh, which were considered strongholds for the Congress until the 2019 elections. Congress workers and local party leadership is said to have told the central leadership that they want Amethi and Rae Bareli seats to be contested by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, respectively. Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi in the 2019 elections, a constituency he had been representing for 15 years.