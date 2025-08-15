I-Day Live Updates: India marks 79th Independence Day; PM Modi to lead celebrations from Red Fort
Catch all the new developments here as India celebrates its 79th Independence Day
BS Web Team New Delhi
India completes 78 years of independence
India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to lead the national celebrations from the Red Fort in Delhi. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag, synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). Around 25,000 people are expected to attend the Red Fort celebrations.
Security stepped up for I-Day
Security has been stepped up nationwide ahead of Independence Day celebrations, with intensified patrolling, vehicle and individual checks, and enhanced surveillance measures.
In Delhi, police have strengthened security at border points and strategic locations as part of a multi-layered plan involving the Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, National Security Guard (NSG), Special Protection Group (SPG), Military Intelligence, and other agencies. Over 20,000 personnel have been deployed across the capital.
Advanced artificial intelligence systems — including facial recognition, anti-intrusion cameras, people-count cameras, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and abandoned object detection — have been installed. The ANPR system will flag suspicious vehicles, while the facial recognition database contains details of 300,000 suspects.
Anti-drone systems are active, snipers are stationed on rooftops, and more than 800 CCTV cameras are monitoring sensitive zones. Two special control rooms — inside and outside the Red Fort — are tracking live feeds from 426 cameras.
Security has also been reinforced in other major parts of the country.
7:12 AM
US Secretary of State hails ties with India, pledges joint action on modern challenges this Independence Day
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended Independence Day greetings to India, calling the US-India relationship “consequential and far-reaching.” He said both nations will work together to tackle modern challenges, strengthen the Indo-Pacific, and collaborate across industries, innovation, emerging technologies, and space.
6:52 AM
PM Modi extends Independence Day greetings, calls for building ‘Viksit Bharat’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation on its 79th Independence Day, urging citizens to work harder to fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters and build a developed India. “Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!” he posted on X.
6:43 AM
Google doodle showcases India’s traditional tile art for 79th Independence Day
Google marked India’s 79th Independence Day with a vibrant doodle inspired by traditional tile designs from across the country, including Jaipur blue pottery and West Bengal terracotta. The six tiles forming ‘Google’ feature motifs celebrating India’s achievements in space, cricket, chess, and cinema.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 6:43 AM IST