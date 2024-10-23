LIVE: 5 dead as under-construction building collapses after heavy rain in Bengaluru
BS Web Team New Delhi
The death count in the Bengaluru building collapse incident rose to five on Wednesday morning. The collapse occurred Tuesday afternoon in in the Horamavu Agara area in the city's eastern sector. Emergency response teams have successfully rescued thirteen individuals, while five others sustained injuries. Search and rescue operations continue as teams work to clear debris and locate any remaining trapped persons. The emergency response includes two fire department rescue vehicles, and has been augmented with a dog squad, according to ANI news agency. A high-ranking police official stated that the rescue effort is proceeding as a coordinated operation involving multiple agencies. "Rescue operation is being carried out in a coordinated effort with help from other agencies," a senior police officer said.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will mark her electoral debut by filing her nomination papers on Wednesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad. Priyanka arrived in the hill district on Tuesday night along with her mother, Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, reached the district subsequently. They will be accompanying Priyanka when she files her nomination papers before the District Collector.
The Shiv Sena has came out with its first list of 45 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly polls, nominating Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Panchpakhadi in Thane city and more than half a dozen cabinet members from their respective seats. The partu has re-nominated almost all the lawmakers who supported Shinde when he led a revolt against the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022.
10:43 AM
Tiger census to start in Pilibhit Reserve from October 25
A tiger census in the forests of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) will begin on October 25 and will be conducted in two phases, according to officials. "The first phase of the census will begin on October 25 and will last for one month. We will deploy 402 cameras at 201 selected locations to accurately assess the tiger population," Manish Singh, Deputy Director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, said.
10:37 AM
Schools, Anganwadis remain shut in Bengaluru following heavy rain forecast
Schools and Anganwadi centres remained shut in Bengaluru Urban district on Wednesday in view of a heavy rain forecast.In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am today, Bengaluru has received 23.6 mm rainfall and, according to the India Meteorological Department forecast, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers very likely and heavy rains at times. The Karnataka government has recommended to information technolgy, biotechnology, electronics and private companies to permit their employees to work from home on Wednesday.
10:20 AM
Cyclone Dana news updates: Evacuations start in Odisha, West Bengal
The East Coast Railways (ECoR) has announced the cancellation of 178 trains, including 85 UP trains and 93 Down trains, as Cyclone Dana approaches. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in Odisha either on the night of October 24 or early on October 25. Read here for more details.
10:09 AM
Six militants taken in custody in Imphal East, arms recovered in Churachandpur
Manipur Police held six militants of banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) in Imphal East district, an official statement said on Wednesday. According to police, they were involved in illegal arms transactions and extortion from the general public, private firms and government offices. Authorities recovered a four-wheeler, two two-wheelers, six mobile phones and a total of Rs 3,88,950 from their possession.
9:43 AM
Enforcement Directorate raids ex-TN minister Vaithiyalingam, some others
The probe agency today conducted searches against former AIADMK minister Vaithiyalingam and some others as part of a money laundering case investigation. The raids are being undertaken in four cities in the state, including Chennai, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
9:24 AM
Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad LS bypoll
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will mark her electoral debut by filing her nomination papers on Wednesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad. Priyanka arrived in the hill district on Tuesday night along with her mother, Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
9:17 AM
Cyclonic storm 'Dana' formed over Bay of Bengal: IMD
The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm named 'Dana' on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is expected to become a severe cyclone before crossing the eastern coast between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal, with wind speeds reaching 120 km per hour on October 25, according to the IMD.
8:53 AM
5 dead as under-construction building collapses after heavy rain in Bengaluru
Five workers were killed after an under-construction seven-storey building collapsed in the Babusapalya here on Tuesday amid heavy rains, officials said. Two rescue vans from the fire and emergency department were deployed for rescue operations.
First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 9:00 AM IST