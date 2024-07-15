LIVE news: Mumbai police begins probe after 'bomb at Ambani's wedding' post on X

Mumbai police officials are trying to establish the identity of an X (formerly Twitter) user over a suspicious post referring to ‘a bomb at the Ambani wedding.’ Cops were aware of the post but it was a hoax, Hindustan Times cited a senior police officer as saying. Security arrangements at the wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant at Bandra-Kurla Complex were strengthened on Saturday after the bomb scare. A team has been formed to begin the probe and trace the person who posted the suspicious ‘threat’ post.



Officials of the Delhi Fire Services stated on Monday morning that a fire broke out at a cafe in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area. The fire is under control but three to four fire tenders are still at the location, they added. "We received a call regarding fire at a cafe and school uniform making store at 11.40 pm on Sunday in Phase 2 and Pocket B of Mayur Vihar area. We immediately rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot. One person was rescued from the location," an official of the DFS said. The cooling process is underway, he added.



The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday passed a resolution asserting that the recent Supreme Court verdict on maintenance of Muslim divorcee women was “against the Islamic law (Shariah)”. The board also gave the nod to its president to put his weight behind measures to ensure that this decision is “rolled back”.