LIVE news: Mumbai police begins probe after 'bomb at Ambani's wedding' post on X
BS Web Team New Delhi
Mumbai police officials are trying to establish the identity of an X (formerly Twitter) user over a suspicious post referring to ‘a bomb at the Ambani wedding.’ Cops were aware of the post but it was a hoax, Hindustan Times cited a senior police officer as saying. Security arrangements at the wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant at Bandra-Kurla Complex were strengthened on Saturday after the bomb scare. A team has been formed to begin the probe and trace the person who posted the suspicious ‘threat’ post.
Officials of the Delhi Fire Services stated on Monday morning that a fire broke out at a cafe in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area. The fire is under control but three to four fire tenders are still at the location, they added. "We received a call regarding fire at a cafe and school uniform making store at 11.40 pm on Sunday in Phase 2 and Pocket B of Mayur Vihar area. We immediately rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot. One person was rescued from the location," an official of the DFS said. The cooling process is underway, he added.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday passed a resolution asserting that the recent Supreme Court verdict on maintenance of Muslim divorcee women was “against the Islamic law (Shariah)”. The board also gave the nod to its president to put his weight behind measures to ensure that this decision is “rolled back”.
9:40 AM
Heavy rainfall expected in Karnataka; holiday for schools, colleges in Uttara Kannada district
Heavy rainfall is expected to affect the southern state till July 16, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Uttara Kannada district Deputy Commissioner (DC) Laxmipriya has declared a holiday for all schools and PU colleges in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Siddapur, Yellapur, Dandeli and Joida taluks on Monday, citing 'red alert' issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD).
9:24 AM
Fire breaks out at cafe in Delhi's Mayur Vihar
A massive fire broke out at a cafe in Mayur Vihar area here, officials of the Delhi fire department said today. The blaze is under control but three to four fire tenders are still at the location. "We received a call regarding fire at a cafe and school uniform making store at 11.40 pm on Sunday in Phase 2 and Pocket B of Mayur Vihar area. We immediately rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot. One person was rescued from the location," an official of the DFS said.
9:14 AM
Fresh batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra under augmented security measures
A new batch of pilgrims left for their journey to the Amarnath shrine under enhanced security measures on Monday morning.
The pilgrims began their journey to the holy shrine amid tight security from Panthachowk Srinagar base camp towards Baltal and Pahalgam Yatra base camps.
9:06 AM
Car crashes into express train at manned railway crossing in Bengal
A car collided with a decelerating express train near Khardaha station in West Bengal, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said. The vehicle was passing under a closing level crossing gate. The SUV driver did not suffer any major injuries as the Hazarduari Express was moving at a tepid pace.
8:45 AM
Mumbai police augments security after 'bomb at Ambani's wedding' post on X
Mumbai police officials have begun a probe to establish the identity of an X (formerly Twitter) user over a suspicious post talking about “a bomb at the Ambani wedding.” Cops anticipated it to be a hoax but they did not take any chances and strengthened security arrangements around the wedding venue.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 8:55 AM IST