LIVE news: Strong tremors jolt Delhi, PM Modi urges people to stay alert for 'possible aftershocks'

Residents in Delhi experienced strong tremors after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the national capital on Monday morning around 5.36 am. The epicentre was in the Jheel Park area of Dhaula Kuan. On X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to stay calm, and be alert for “possible aftershocks.” There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 9:08 AM IST