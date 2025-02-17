LIVE news: Strong tremors jolt Delhi, PM Modi urges people to stay alert for 'possible aftershocks'

Residents in Delhi experienced strong tremors after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the national capital on Monday morning around 5.36 am. The epicentre was in the Jheel Park area of Dhaula Kuan. On X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to stay calm, and be alert for “possible aftershocks.” There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

At least nine people have died in the most recent round of harsh weather to pummel the US, including eight people in Kentucky who died as creeks swelled from heavy rain and water covered roads. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Sunday that hundreds of people stranded by flooding had to be rescued. Beshear said the storms have knocked out power to about 39,000 homes, but he warned that harsh winds in some areas could increase outages.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading a delegation to Saudi Arabia for direct talks with Russian officials in the coming days to seek an end to Moscow's nearly three-year-old invasion of Ukraine, a US official said on Sunday. The official added that what the administration sees as an early-stage negotiations remain fluid and who ultimately ends up at the table for the anticipated talks could change. The trip follows last week's telephone call between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in which Trump said they "agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately". The call upended years of US policy, ending the isolation of Moscow over the February 24, 2022, invasion. Trump also spoke separately with Zelenskyy. It wasn't immediately clear if any Ukrainians would take part in the talks.