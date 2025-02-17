Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Ashwini Vaishnaw to launch IndiaAI portal, 10 firms to provide 14,000 GPUs

Ashwini Vaishnaw to launch IndiaAI portal, 10 firms to provide 14,000 GPUs

The Indian government has intensified efforts to develop a domestic artificial intelligence model, particularly in response to China's DeepSeek

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the IndiaAI Compute Portal will be launched soon. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government is set to introduce the IndiaAI Compute Portal, allowing key stakeholders, including central ministries and state governments, to request compute capacity through the platform. As part of this initiative, the IndiaAI Compute Pillar has issued a memo to all Union ministries, departments, and chief secretaries detailing subsidised rates for compute capacity, network, and storage services.  The IndiaAI Mission is expected to cover approximately 40 per cent of computing costs for "eligible users", according to a report by Hindustan Times.  
 
"Very soon, in the coming 7-8 days, we'll be launching the portal. So when we launch the portal, you'll come to know," Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told MoneyControl.  
   
IndiaAI mission to deploy 14,000 GPUs  
 
The IndiaAI Mission will provide shared computing resources through around 14,000 graphics processing units (GPUs), following the selection of ten companies that submitted the lowest bids, added the HT report.  
 
Of these, 14,000 GPUs are reportedly already available through Yotta Data Services, E2E Networks, Tata Communications, and AWS’s managed service providers, while the remaining 4,000 GPUs are set to be procured, with companies such as Jio Platforms and CtrlS Datacenters expected to acquire them.  

Also Read

Microsoft

Despite plans to invest $80 bn, Microsoft admits that AI is making us dumb

Apple's vision pro headset

Apple to bring AI, spatial content app to its Vision Pro headset

PremiumGunjan Samtani, co-chairman of Goldman Sachs, India, and country head of Goldman Sachs Services India

GenAI to become immersive across our businesses: Goldman Sachs' Samtani

Premiumartificial intelligence

For India, AI presents both opportunities and challenges in global race

PremiumUndersea cables

AI's oxygen: Undersea cables and satellites drive digital connectivity

 
Approximately 70 per cent of the GPUs are said to be high-end models like the Nvidia H100, while the remaining 30 per cent consist of lower-capacity or older-generation GPUs.  
 
Yotta Data Services is expected to contribute the largest share of compute capacity, with 9,216 GPUs, including 8,192 Nvidia H100 chips. Additionally, AWS, through its four managed service providers — CMS Computers, Locuz Enterprise Solutions, Orient Technologies, and Vensysco Technologies — will supply 1,200 lower-end GPUs, comprising 800 AWS Inferentia 2 and 400 Trainium 1 chips.  
 
Jio Platforms has committed to providing 208 Nvidia H200 GPUs and 104 AMD MI300X GPUs, with plans to submit revised lower bids for additional GPUs during the next empanelment process on 30 April.  
 
Centre's AI push  
 
The Indian government has also intensified efforts to develop a domestic artificial intelligence model, particularly in response to China's DeepSeek, which has reportedly been developed at a fraction of the cost incurred by leading AI firms (like OpenAI) and trained on older chips.  
 
The drive to acquire new GPUs is likely aimed at equipping researchers and startups with the necessary computing power to build foundational AI models, which serve as the core of AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini. 

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

NRAI meets Union Minister Piyush Goyal over private labelling concerns

Premiumtechnology

CGOs take centre stage at IT services companies amid growth challenges

PremiumEgg

Egg and chicken prices fall nearly 7-10% in February on oversupply woes

CM Hemanta gives appointment letter

Assam cabinet approves mega industrial park, new policy for green energy

PMI Electro Mobility, PMI

PMI Electro Mobility secures Rs 250 crore funding for strategic EV growth

Topics : Artificial intelligence Ashwini Vaishnaw Electronics manufacturing Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi NCR Earthquake TodayLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentAjax Engineering IPO ListingBihar Earthquake TodayZen Technologies shares
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon