LIVE news: Strong tremors jolt Delhi, PM Modi urges people to stay alert for 'possible aftershocks'

BS Web Team New Delhi
Residents in Delhi experienced strong tremors after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the national capital on Monday morning around 5.36 am. The epicentre was in the Jheel Park area of Dhaula Kuan. On X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to stay calm, and be alert for “possible aftershocks.” There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading a delegation to Saudi Arabia for direct talks with Russian officials in the coming days to seek an end to Moscow's nearly three-year-old invasion of Ukraine, a US official said on Sunday. The official added that what the administration sees as an early-stage negotiations remain fluid and who ultimately ends up at the table for the anticipated talks could change. The trip follows last week's telephone call between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in which Trump said they "agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately". The call upended years of US policy, ending the isolation of Moscow over the February 24, 2022, invasion. Trump also spoke separately with Zelenskyy. It wasn't immediately clear if any Ukrainians would take part in the talks.
At least nine people have died in the most recent round of harsh weather to pummel the US, including eight people in Kentucky who died as creeks swelled from heavy rain and water covered roads. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Sunday that hundreds of people stranded by flooding had to be rescued. Beshear said the storms have knocked out power to about 39,000 homes, but he warned that harsh winds in some areas could increase outages.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has said that his party would form a mega alliance for the 2026 Assembly election to take on the DMK and win polls. He also targeted Chief Minister M K Stalin over crimes against women and children. Addressing a public meeting, a conference of the party's Ilaigyargal-Ilam Pengal Pasarai (youth forum), he mocked at DMK president Stalin for saying that the constituents of his party led alliance in the state were of the same ideology.
A day after a deadly stampede at the New Delhi railway station claimed 18 lives, the station remained overcrowded on Sunday with thousands of passengers struggling to board trains amid heavy rush. Despite additional measures, the influx of passengers -- many of them Maha Kumbh pilgrims travelling to the city of Triveni Sangam -- continued with the sheer volume of travellers making the situation difficult to handle for authorities.
