MP Pappu Yadav writes to Amit Shah over 'death threat' Bishnoi gang

Pappu Yadav allegedly received a death threat from a gang member who warned him to stay clear of matters linked to Salman Khan. Yadav had met Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan after the politician was kille

MP Pappu Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has written to Home Minister Amit Shah that his security be upgraded from the existing ‘Y’ level to  ‘Z’ in the wake of a ‘death threat’ sent allegedly by a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
 
The Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Purnia wrote a letter to Shah, claiming that he also tried reaching out to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in this regard.
 
Speaking to news agency ANI, the independent MP said, “...I don’t have any personal fights with anyone. I only talk about issues. It is the prerogative of the government to provide me with security…”
 
 
“I called Bihar Chief Minister’s private secretary, even his chief secretary, but could not fix a meeting with him. I told them that there have been death threats given to me but my plea fell on deaf ears,” he said.
 
Yadav said he had also spoken to Purnia Director General of Police, Inspector-General of Police, among other officials.
 
Yadav said that he was not sure about who was behind the threats but noted that he went to Mumbai to meet Bollywood actor Salman Khan and slain politician Baba Siddique’s family after he was killed two weeks ago.
 
The MP allegedly received a death threat from a gang member who warned him to stay clear of matters linked to Khan. Yadav had met Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan after the former Maharashtra Minister was shot dead by three assailants on October 12. People have said that the gang targeted him due to his association with Khan.

Notably, after the incident, Yadav had said he could alone deal with the Punjab-based gangster if the law permits.
 
On the issue, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti criticised the Gujarat government and the jail administration. Bishnoi is jailed in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail, from where he allegedly operates his gang network.
 

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

