LIVE news: 4 security personnel killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Doda



At least four people were left dead and multiple others injured in a shooting incident near a mosque in Oman's Wadi al-Kabir, the Omani Police said on Tuesday. Officials added that processes for collecting evidence has begun. "The Royal Oman Police dealt with a shooting incident in the vicinity of a mosque in the Wadi Al Kabir region, which resulted in the death of four people and the injury of a number of others, according to preliminary information", Royal Oman Police's post on X said.

Four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, succumbed to their injuries after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday. 'Kashmir Tigers', a shadow group of Pakistan-backed terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), claimed responsibility for the attack. The Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police had begun a joint operation in the Desa area of Doda based on specific information about the presence of terrorists. "Contact with terrorists was established at about 9 pm in which heavy firefight ensued. Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts," the Army said on X on Monday night.