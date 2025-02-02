LIVE: Devotees take holy dip in Ganga at Har Ki Pauri on Basant Panchami
Latest News Updates LIVE: Catch all the major news updates from around the world
BS Web Team New Delhi
A large number of devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to take a holy dip in the Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The religious city witnessed an influx of devotees from different parts of the country since early morning, with many also performing charitable acts and rituals. It is believed that Maa Saraswati was born on Basant Panchami, and taking a dip in the Ganga on this auspicious day holds great significance. Devotees were seen offering prayers and participating in the Ganga aarti, seeking blessings for the fulfilment of their wishes.
India has experienced remarkable transformation in the last decade, UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang has said, underlining that his upcoming visit to the country will give him an opportunity to see how digital and technological innovation has fuelled this change. Yang will visit India from February 4 to 8, his first official visit to the country as President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. Responding to a question on the visit's focus, Yang said he looks forward to understanding, more deeply, India's priorities and vision for the future of multilateralism. During the visit, he will engage with Indian leadership, including President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.
Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat has said he is ready to facilitate reconciliation between his party and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) but hearts must meet first. The Shiv Sena spokesperson, in an interview with a Marathi channel on Saturday, said he and many of his party colleagues share cordial ties with the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders even today. Shirsat said he is pained by the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena, which is now headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Asked if he was ready to facilitate any efforts towards rapprochement if he gets an opportunity, Shirsat said, I will do it, but hearts need to meet first.
10:25 AM
3 members of radical Meitei outfit held in Manipur for extortion
Security forces have arrested three members of Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol for allegedly being involved in extortion in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said. They were apprehended from Keithelmanbi in the district on Saturday as they were accused of "issuing challan for collection of money to drivers of commercial vehicles plying on Imphal-Jiribam National Highway", a senior officer said. The arrested persons have been identified as Thangjam George Singh (28), Abujam Narendra Singh (21) and Wahengbam Amarjit Singh (35).
10:05 AM
Union Sports Minister Mandaviya flags off inaugural Indian Navy Half Marathon
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday flagged off the inaugural edition of the Indian Navy Half Marathon. The event is being hosted at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the race route covering India Gate and the Kartavya Path. Over ten thousand participants are expected to compete across three race categories--21.1 km, 10 km, and 5 km--making it an inclusive event for runners of all calibres and backgrounds.
9:41 AM
Ready to facilitate rapprochement between two Senas, but hearts need to meet first: Shirsat
Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat has said he is ready to facilitate reconciliation between his party and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) but hearts must meet first. The Shiv Sena spokesperson, in an interview with a Marathi channel, said he and many of his party colleagues share cordial ties with the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders even today.
9:32 AM
India experienced remarkable transformation in last decade: UNGA President Yang
India has experienced remarkable transformation in the last decade, UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang has said, underlining that his upcoming visit to the country will give him an opportunity to see how digital and technological innovation has fuelled this change. Yang will visit India from February 4 to 8, his first official visit to the country as President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.
Topics : Narendra Modi Maha Kumbh Mela Prayagraj Donald Trump India and United Nations UN General Assembly president
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 9:39 AM IST