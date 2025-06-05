LIVE news updates: India's active Covid-19 case tally rises to 4,866, 7 deaths reported

Covid latest updates: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches on Thursday across several districts in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its investigation into a suspected terror plot, according to officials. The officials reported that the operations were carried out in the districts of Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla, and Kupwara.

President Donald Trump has taken steps to prevent most foreign students from entering the US to attend Harvard University, in what marks his latest move to sever the school’s international ties—which currently make up a quarter of its enrollment. In an executive order signed Wednesday, Trump argued that allowing Harvard to continue hosting foreign students in Cambridge, Massachusetts, poses a national security risk.

This development intensifies the administration’s ongoing clash with the prestigious Ivy League institution. A federal judge in Boston had recently blocked a Homeland Security measure targeting Harvard’s international students, but Trump’s new order relies on a separate legal provision.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan has said that if the Shiv Sena (UBT) genuinely seeks an alliance, then Aaditya Thackeray should personally initiate discussions with MNS chief Raj Thackeray. He underscored that a Shiv Sena (UBT) representative of “appropriate” seniority—given that the party is led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray—ought to approach Raj Thackeray for alliance talks. “If a junior leader is sent for talks, then Raj Thackeray will also send a junior functionary,” Mahajan said. He added, “If an alliance really has to happen, then Aaditya Thackeray should take the lead and understand the views of Raj saheb. Both sides will understand the seriousness if Aaditya Thackeray goes (for talks). There is a common feeling among Marathi people to come together.”