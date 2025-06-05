Home / India News / LIVE news updates: India's active Covid-19 case tally rises to 4,866, 7 deaths reported
Live New Update

LIVE news updates: India's active Covid-19 case tally rises to 4,866, 7 deaths reported

Covid-19 updates: Catch all the news developments from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking
(Photo: AdobeStock)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Covid latest updates: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches on Thursday across several districts in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its investigation into a suspected terror plot, according to officials. The officials reported that the operations were carried out in the districts of Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla, and Kupwara.
   
President Donald Trump has taken steps to prevent most foreign students from entering the US to attend Harvard University, in what marks his latest move to sever the school’s international ties—which currently make up a quarter of its enrollment. In an executive order signed Wednesday, Trump argued that allowing Harvard to continue hosting foreign students in Cambridge, Massachusetts, poses a national security risk.
 
This development intensifies the administration’s ongoing clash with the prestigious Ivy League institution. A federal judge in Boston had recently blocked a Homeland Security measure targeting Harvard’s international students, but Trump’s new order relies on a separate legal provision.
   
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan has said that if the Shiv Sena (UBT) genuinely seeks an alliance, then Aaditya Thackeray should personally initiate discussions with MNS chief Raj Thackeray. He underscored that a Shiv Sena (UBT) representative of “appropriate” seniority—given that the party is led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray—ought to approach Raj Thackeray for alliance talks. “If a junior leader is sent for talks, then Raj Thackeray will also send a junior functionary,” Mahajan said. He added, “If an alliance really has to happen, then Aaditya Thackeray should take the lead and understand the views of Raj saheb. Both sides will understand the seriousness if Aaditya Thackeray goes (for talks). There is a common feeling among Marathi people to come together.”

10:58 AM

PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway arch Chenab Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, June 6, marking a significant milestone in India’s railway network.

10:34 AM

West Bengal registers 60 news Covid-19 cases

West Bengal recorded 60 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of active cases in the state to 432.

10:25 AM

IBCA chief wins 'Geographical Oscar' for leading tiger population revival in India

SP Yadav, the Director General of the International Big Cat Alliance, has been awarded the prestigious Crystal Compass Award for his outstanding contribution to restoring the Bengal tiger population from the brink of extinction. Often referred to as the "geographical Oscar", the award was established by the Russian Geographical Society in 2012.

10:07 AM

86 new Covid-19 cases detected in Maharashtra

According to Maharashtra's health department, a total of 86 new Covid positive cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the number of infections since January 1 this year to 959.

9:43 AM

Covid update: India's active Covid-19 case tally rises to 4,866, 7 deaths reported

There are 4,866 active cases nationwide, according to data from the Union Health Ministry as of June 5. Seven deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
 

9:17 AM

BJP leader R Ashoka demands resignations of Karnataka CM, Dy CM for stampede

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka has demanded resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar following the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Cricket stadium in which 11 people died and over 30 were injured.

8:29 AM

More than 1.5 million foreign pilgrims are in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj

More than 1.5 million foreign pilgrims are in Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj, a government spokesperson said Wednesday. Hajj is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, a religious obligation involving rituals and acts of worship that every Muslim must fulfil if they have the money and are physically able to do it.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiDonald TrumpBJPCongressRussiaUkraineisraelpalestine

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News